Drival Unveils 'Grounded AI' Strategy Behind Yuki, the First AI Companion Built from Everyday Life

OTA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drival AI, a forward-thinking technology company on a mission to transform the car ownership experience, today announced a bold new development philosophy called “Grounded AI.” This approach drives the creation of Yuki, Drival’s AI companion—built not in labs, but in real life.Rather than training AI models on abstract datasets in simulated environments, Drival takes a more immersive approach: integrating Yuki directly into the rich, complex, and highly personal context of a user’s daily life, as experienced through their smartphone. The result is an AI that evolves from lived human experiences, not isolated logic.Recent research highlights that even state-of-the-art large reasoning models tend to break down under real-world complexity, underscoring the limits of current AI development. In contrast, Drival’s Grounded AI aims to overcome this by making context, not code, the foundation of intelligence.“We believe intelligence isn’t built by solving puzzles in the cloud,” said Gaurav Mehra, Founder and CEO of Drival. “It comes from being present in reality—learning from life as it happens. Yuki isn’t just becoming a better driving assistant. It’s becoming a smarter, more empathetic life companion.”Yuki learns by observing the rhythms of daily routines—how a user speaks, drives, navigates their commute, or transitions between work and home. This feedback loop—continuous, natural, and grounded in real-world interaction—is something traditional AI models rarely experience.Privacy, Transparency, and Total User Control – By DesignTrust is core to Drival’s vision, and that’s reflected in Yuki’s foundation. Every aspect of its design puts the user in control:Privacy-first: Wherever possible, data is processed directly on the user’s device. Raw personal data never has to leave the phone. If data is used to improve the AI, it is strictly anonymized and aggregated before analysis.Transparent by default: Yuki provides users with a clear, accessible dashboard to see what it knows, why it knows it, and how it uses that knowledge. Users can modify or revoke permissions at any time.User-first agency: Yuki learns only from data the user has explicitly and granularly consented to share. Nothing is assumed. The user is always in charge.By building around these three pillars—privacy, transparency, and agency—Drival ensures that Yuki is not just intelligent, but also ethical, reliable, and deeply human-centered.About DrivalDrival is a technology company reimagining the driving experience through AI and intelligent rewards. With Yuki, the world’s first Grounded AI companion, and a reward-based vehicle management app, Drival empowers drivers to turn everyday trips into a connected, rewarding experience. The company is building a smarter, more valuable car ownership ecosystem—for both users and industry partners alike.Media Contact📧 Press@Drival.ai

