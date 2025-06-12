Colombian Multinational DOLMEN Shines as Top Workplace in Four Countries, Leading from Miami

100% Great Place to Work

DOLMEN (Dolmen Group) Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification Across Four Countries, Reinforcing Leadership from Its Miami Headquarters

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOLMEN (Dolmen Group), a global leader in workplace innovation, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing Great Place to Work certification in the United States, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. Announced on June 10, 2025, this recognition is backed by a trust survey in which 100% of employees affirmed their complete satisfaction with their workplace well-being, ranking DOLMEN among the top 10 best places to work in each of these markets. This accomplishment highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional organizational culture that prioritizes employee well-being and professional growth.Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DOLMEN drives its vision of workplace excellence across the United States through strategic offices in Georgia, New York, and Rhode Island. These locations bolster its presence in the U.S. market, spearheading innovative initiatives that create inclusive and dynamic work environments. With a global footprint spanning Portugal, China, Panama, and the United Arab Emirates, DOLMEN also holds the distinguished EFR (Family-Responsible Company) and Choosemycompany certifications, solidifying its reputation as a trailblazer in workplace well-being. This triumph sets a new benchmark for companies in the United States and worldwide, inspiring a revolution in workplace culture. #GreatPlaceToWork #WorkplaceCultureDOLMEN’s success is rooted in its people-centric approach, inspired by values of community, resilience, and social commitment. Through strategic investments in employee development, flexible work policies, and robust diversity initiatives that promote the inclusion of minorities and individuals with disabilities, the company has built a vibrant culture that empowers its workforce to thrive. This certification not only celebrates DOLMEN’s remarkable achievements but also positions it as a trailblazing model for U.S. companies seeking to elevate workplace standards, inspiring transformative global change while fostering innovation and equity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.