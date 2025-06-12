Kandi Technologies Partners with DEEP Robotics to Expand North American Smart Golf Equipment and Security Robotics Business

JINHUA, CHINA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (“Kandi” or the “Company”), long renowned as a leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced a strategic collaboration with Hangzhou Yunshenchu Technology Co., Ltd. (“DEEP Robotics”), a leader in embodied AI technology innovation and application. In response to the smart-manufacturing revolution and ongoing industry digitization — and building on years of expertise in the global off-road vehicle market — Kandi is accelerating its evolution into a platform enterprise anchored by intelligent-equipment manufacturing. Kandi’s strategy is to use its stable cashflow businesses to incubate new high growth business units that leverage technology innovation and global supply-chain excellence.





From left to right: Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi Technologies Group, Xueqin Dong, Chairman of Kandi Technologies Group, Qiuguo Zhu, Founder & CEO of Deep Robotics, and Shixing (Eric) Wang, Director of the Americas at Deep Robotics

Under these agreements, the two companies will combine manufacturing, technical and channel capabilities to co-develop smart golf equipment and security inspection quadruped robots for North America, fueling local production, market rollout and global expansion across diverse intelligent-robotics applications.

Kandi will leverage its robust cash flow, built on years of R&D, manufacturing, and export of off-road vehicles such as UTVs and golf carts, together with its production facilities in China, Taiwan, and Texas and its distribution network spanning North America, Asia, and Europe. In collaboration with its wholly owned U.S. manufacturing subsidiary SC Autosports, Kandi plans to provide localized production and go-to-market support for its intelligent equipment.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Hangzhou (often dubbed “China’s Silicon Valley”), DEEP Robotics specializes in core robotics technologies, including motion control, environmental perception and AI algorithms, and has proven its solutions in demanding scenarios such as power-tunnel inspection, emergency rescue, and law enforcement security. Its products are being deployed and tested overseas, most notably the X30 quadruped robot—deployed in SP Group’s cable tunnels in Singapore as the first Chinese-developed industrial-grade quadruped robot to enter an overseas power system—marking a breakthrough in power-tunnel inspection, which underscores its adaptability across diverse environments.

Together, Kandi and DEEP Robotics will harness their complementary strengths in technology integration, production scale-up and channel development to address North America’s escalating demand for sophisticated automated intelligence solutions.

Market Opportunity: The global quadruped robot market1 is projected to expand from $2.61 billion in 2025 to $11.96 billion by 2034, at an 18.4 % CAGR. Within this market, the bionic quadruped robot-dog segment2 alone is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2033, growing at an 18.5 % CAGR from 2026 to 2033. In 2023, North America held roughly 40 % of the bionic quadruped robot-dog market, the largest share, driven by strong defense and industrial demand, while the Asia-Pacific region accounted for about 30%. Against this robust growth backdrop, sub-segments that align with Kandi’s core strengths—security inspection and sports & entertainment automation (for example, golf-course maintenance)—are exceptionally well positioned to capture significant localized opportunities.

Collaboration Focus:

Smart Golf Equipment - golf caddy robot Kandi will customize its existing golf-cart platforms and manage manufacturing and distribution;

DEEP Robotics will lead development of core robotic functionalities—path planning, navigation and human-machine interaction;

Plans to commence localized production in North America once conditions are favorable. Security Inspection Quadruped Robots Joint R&D to adapt quadruped robots for 24/7 autonomous inspection and remote monitoring in North America;

Kandi will provide systems-integration and large-scale production capabilities, while DEEP Robotics contributes advanced perception and control technologies;

Products will meet stringent reliability and compliance standards for public safety, energy infrastructure and logistics applications.

“DEEP Robotics has delivered exceptional innovation in quadruped robotics, particularly in autonomous mobility and intelligent interaction under challenging conditions, establishing themselves among China’s leading robotics firms,” said Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi Technologies. “By combining their cutting-edge expertise with our deep understanding of smart-golf-equipment enhancements, insight into North American security requirements, and our extensive channel network, we are well positioned to develop and deliver globally competitive products. This partnership exemplifies Kandi’s new ‘growth-engine’ model, and we look forward to opening a new chapter in bringing intelligent solutions to markets worldwide.”

“Partnering with Kandi provides DEEP Robotics access to Kandi’s proven capabilities in golf-equipment innovation, its industry experience across North America, and its leadership in global supply-chain operations,” DEEP Robotics commented. “Together, we will scale our advanced quadruped-robot technology in high-value scenarios—from golf-course services to large-scale security deployments—unlocking disruptive, intelligent experiences and significant commercial opportunities for customers and investors globally.”

The launch of the intelligent golf-caddie robot will redefine on-course service efficiency and user engagement, while the security inspection quadruped solution for North America will bolster operational reliability and significantly reduce labor costs. Looking ahead, Kandi Technologies and DEEP Robotics will continue to advance technology innovation and market penetration, through iterative product development and localized deployment, to capitalize on North American and global service-robotics growth, driving sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town，Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd. and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China’s leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

About DEEP Robotics

DEEP Robotics is a leader in embodied AI technology innovation and application, being the first in China to achieve fully autonomous inspection of substations with quadruped robots. DEEP Robotics' self-developed robot series have been successfully deployed in various applications, including power station, factory, and tunnel inspections, as well as emergency rescue, fire detection, and scientific research. DEEP Robotics' robots have served in underground tunnels for the Asian Games, participated in the Singapore National Grid project, and engaged in drill missions such as earthquake disaster relief drill "Emergency Mission" and explosion detection drills. Currently, DEEP Robotics is engaged in long-term, in-depth cooperation with industry giants such as State Grid Corporation of China, China Southern Power Grid, Baosteel, and Fluke. For more information, please visit https://www.deeprobotics.cn/en/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

