Clean Energy Firms Risk Falling Behind: Scoop Brings Field Service Management Into the AI Era

As U.S. solar and electrification companies navigate the impact of shifting Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provisions, labor shortages, and declining net metering rates, operational transformation is fast becoming a strategic necessity. However, amidst the turbulence, it is important to acknowledge the achievements of the industry to date and the vibrant outlook in sight. From 2010 to 2023, solar capacity in the U.S. grew from 2.1GW to 85GW, representing an 8500% increase, showcasing the industry’s strength, adaptability, and resilience.



Looking ahead, the demand for electricity is projected to surge by 25% by 2030, driven by factors like the electrification of transportation, proliferation of AI and data centers, and increasing adoption of EVs and electric heating solutions. This demand underscores the size of the massive opportunity ahead and the need for companies to invest in technologies that can help them meet the demand.



Industry leaders are increasingly turning to innovative Field Service Management (FSM) platforms enhanced with AI and automation to improve efficiency, scale operations, and reduce administrative overhead. These tools are helping firms manage the complexity of diversifying into adjacent verticals such as EV charging, battery storage, and grid services, all without compromising on service quality or safety compliance.



Scoop® emerges as a critical partner for solar and new energy companies in this landscape, offering a Central Operations Hub that streamlines operations, enhances efficiency, and mitigates risks associated with policy and market fluctuations.



“Automation and AI are not bolt-ons for us—we saw this coming and intentionally built a different platform for it,” said Babak Sardary, CEO at Scoop. “The companies thriving today are the ones that invested early in adaptable, modular operations. Scoop is how they did it.”

Navigating the New Solar Landscape with Scoop

Scoop is helping solar and clean energy companies navigate today’s volatile environment by tackling three critical business imperatives:

Managing Complexity to Enable Diversification : As solar companies expand into new lines of business such as EV charging, battery storage, and O&M service, Scoop provides the flexible building blocks & workflows needed to manage this growing complexity. Teams can diversify services and geographic reach without losing control, building greater long-term resilience.

: As solar companies expand into new lines of business such as EV charging, battery storage, and O&M service, Scoop provides the flexible building blocks & workflows needed to manage this growing complexity. Teams can diversify services and geographic reach without losing control, building greater long-term resilience. Eliminating Manual Work to Boost Productivity : With Scoop’s AI-powered project management, scheduling, and reporting tools, companies can reduce administrative overhead, eliminate rework, and keep operations flowing—enabling teams to manage higher volumes of work without needing to scale headcount.

: With Scoop’s AI-powered project management, scheduling, and reporting tools, companies can reduce administrative overhead, eliminate rework, and keep operations flowing—enabling teams to manage higher volumes of work without needing to scale headcount. Streamlining Subcontractor and Partner Management: With its unlimited user pricing model and flexible access controls, Scoop makes it easy to coordinate external contractors with standardized workflows and automations. Every stakeholder has tailored access to tasks, documents, and checklists, improving quality and reducing the burden on in-house staff.

Scoop’s Field Service Management platform acts as a Central Operations Hub, offering a suite of powerful tools, including AI-powered assistants that reduce manual workload and improve coordination across teams:

Adaptive Workflow Management : Customize processes to align with changing finance and AHJ requirements and market conditions.

: Customize processes to align with changing finance and AHJ requirements and market conditions. Integrated Compliance Tracking : Ensure adherence to safety, liability, and regulatory requirements with automated compliance checklists.

: Ensure adherence to safety, liability, and regulatory requirements with automated compliance checklists. AI-Powered Scheduling & Management: Efficiently manage increased project volumes without proportional increases in overhead.

Sunlight Solar, a California-based solar EPC, recently leveraged Scoop to scale from 20 to 120 projects a month—a sixfold increase—without increasing headcount. Meanwhile, other firms are using AI-driven scheduling and reporting features to meet SLAs, optimize technician workloads, and reduce project cycle times.



“I couldn’t see us scale the way we have without Scoop. The platform was a game-changer for us,” said Danillo Denzin, VP of Sales at Sunlight Solar.

About Scoop

Scoop is a leading provider of AI-powered Field Service Management (FSM) software, purpose-built to help service organizations streamline and scale their operations. Originally developed to support solar installation and service teams, Scoop now powers over 250,000 job sites across 14 countries. The platform continues to expand its impact across a growing number of industries, including EV charging infrastructure, wind operations and maintenance (O&M), battery storage, home energy services, telecommunications, and other commercial field service sectors.



