Sharecare introduces new interactive solutions to elevate health literacy and increase condition-specific treatment adherence

Utilizing augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and time-based visualization, Sharecare’s newest innovative tools help life sciences brands engage, educate, and activate patients

ATLANTA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the health tech company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced the first two of 10 new innovative solutions designed to engage, educate, and activate patients and providers to better understand health conditions and take meaningful action towards improved health and well-being: AR Wellness Lens and Condition Metamorphosis.

According to the World Health Organization, medication adherence can have a more direct impact on patient outcomes than the specific treatment itself, affecting quality and length of life, health outcomes, and overall healthcare costs. Additionally, nonadherence can account for up to 50% of treatment failures, around 125,000 deaths, and up to 25% of hospitalizations each year in the United States.1 To support life sciences brands’ 2026 campaigns, these new learning-based solutions from Sharecare utilize augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and time-based visualization to encourage adherence by enabling people to see how a condition impacts affected organs, as well as how a disease evolves over time, both with and without treatment.

“At Sharecare, we are uniquely positioned to elevate patient education by leveraging our differentiating technology assets to create transformative, immersive experiences that are equal parts empowering and engaging,” said Michael Joachim, general manager of Life Sciences at Sharecare. “Kicking off our rollout of 10 new interactive solutions, these two offerings are specifically designed not only to increase patients’ understanding of their condition and how to manage it, but also to highlight the effect that nonadherence to treatment can have on their quality of life.”

AR Wellness Lens

With AR patient education tools proven to improve medication adherence by 33% and reduce anxiety by 30%, Sharecare’s new AR Wellness Lens is an immersive, mobile-exclusive experience that provides users with a deep and relatable understanding of chronic conditions in a way that enhances patient education, drives urgency, and encourages medication adherence. Building on the expertise of the award-winning Sharecare Reality Lab, this innovative solution puts what’s inside the patient into plain view on the outside by superimposing the progression of a disease on affected internal organs2 on their own body through the camera of their mobile device. Through this visualization – alongside more information about condition management – individuals can gain a more visceral understanding of chronic conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension. AR Wellness Lens also provides people with the ability to save a photo or video of their potential disease progression to share with their family, friends, or care team to aid in conversations about their health journey.

Condition Metamorphosis

With visual aids proven to improve medication adherence by up to 25%, Condition Metamorphosis utilizes dynamic, time-based visualization to demonstrate how treatment and adherence impact the progression of a disease over time, including its effect on the body, whether internal or external. Utilizing proprietary AI, the easy-to-navigate visual tool empowers people to explore the effects of disease progression across up to six age ranges, including side-by-side comparisons of both treated and untreated scenarios, exposing the stark contrast between surrendering to a condition or embracing treatment and making the choice to take control. Designed to educate and empower patients about chronic conditions and the benefits of effective management and treatment, Condition Metamorphosis also provides additional tips for managing the condition, across lifestyle management and treatment options.

The expansion of Sharecare’s robust suite of solutions enables life sciences brands to align their marketing campaigns with the latest consumer insights and industry trends. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, like AI and AR, Sharecare’s condition-specific solutions deepen audience understanding of the impact and progression of a disease, while offering key information to close communication gaps between patients and providers.

In recent years, Sharecare’s innovative solutions generated between 2- and 3-times better audience quality than data partners, and an average of 83% NPS lift in primary care and 990% in specialty care (new prescriptions starts). Additionally, people who engage with Sharecare’s programs are 63% more likely to have a related conversation with a doctor.3 Distinguished by a history of strong industry performance, Sharecare’s innovative content, solutions, and subject matter expertise have been recognized with nearly 200 awards in the last three years.

To learn more and request a demo of Sharecare’s expansive suite of interactive solutions for life sciences brands, including AR Wellness Lens and Condition Metamorphosis, please email LifeSciences@sharecare.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

___________________________________________

1 Kim J, Combs K. Medication Adherence: The Elephant in the Room. US Pharm. 2018;43(1)30-34.

2 Organs featured in AR Wellness Lens are currently limited to those above the waist.

3 The Trade Desk; *Sharecare internal analytics; Independent third-party analysis from Crossix, IQVIA, and Symphony Health; 400 campaigns used to measure our performance; past 7 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.