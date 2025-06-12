SAMUEL ADAMS AWARDS MOOR’S BREWING CO 2025 BREWING & BUSINESS EXPERIENCESHIP

Brewing the American Dream Program Continues Legacy of Small Business Support with New Top Craft Brewer Selection

Boston, MA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream®, the philanthropic program supporting food and beverage entrepreneurs nationwide, proudly announces Moor’s Brewing Co. as the 2025 winner of its prestigious Brewing & Business Experienceship. Now in its 14th year, the program welcomes this standout craft brewer into an esteemed community of innovators and changemakers in the beer industry.

Each year, the Brewing & Business Experienceship offers one emerging craft brewer the chance to gain exclusive mentorship from Samuel Adams professionals, including founder and brewer Jim Koch. The winner receives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery, collaborate on a specialty beer, and attend the Great American Beer Festival alongside the Samuel Adams team.

Moor's Brewing Company is a craft brewery founded in Chicago by Damon Patton, Jamhal Johnson and Anthony Bell. Since its launch in 2021, the brewery has expanded into over 500 retailers nationwide, and in February 2025, Moor's opened Diversey House in Logan Square, Chicago's first Black-owned taproom, in partnership with Steep Ravine Brewing Company, offering a unique blend of craft beer, elevated pub fare, and community engagement.

The 2025 winner was selected following the annual Crafting Dreams Beer Bash, hosted on June 5th in New York City. The celebration brought together six passionate finalists from across the country—each pouring their signature brew and sharing their entrepreneurial journey. The night highlighted the mission of Brewing the American Dream: to lift up small businesses and empower diverse craftspeople. Guests were invited to taste, connect, and cast a vote, which played a critical role in the final selection of this year’s Experienceship recipient.

“The Experienceship remains one of the most meaningful expressions of who we are at Samuel Adams,” said Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams. “Every year, we meet brewers who represent the future of craft beer—and Moor’s Brewing Co. embodies that future with bold vision, entrepreneurial grit, and a commitment to building something greater than beer alone.”

At the Beer Bash, Moor’s Brewing Co. presented the Moor’s Kolsch, a light-bodied and well-balanced brew with subtle notes of stone fruit and cracker malt. Aromatic and flavorful with a slight pucker, yet clean finish, it is an easy-drinking and approachable selection that perfectly reflects the brewery’s unique style, story, and community mission.

“This is more than an award—it's an opportunity to evolve, grow, and connect with our purpose on a deeper level,” said Jamhal Johnson, co-founder of Moor’s Brewing Co. “Partnering with Brewing the American Dream and Samuel Adams gives us the tools and platform to take our impact to new heights.”

In the coming months, Moor’s Brewing Co. will collaborate with Samuel Adams on a special release beer and join the team at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. Details on the release will be announced in the months ahead.

For more information on Brewing the American Dream, visit www.brewingtheamericandream.com or follow along @samadamsbtad.

About Brewing the American Dream

In 2008, Samuel Adams® launched its core philanthropic initiative, Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream®. In partnership with Accion Opportunity Fund, one of the nation’s largest non-profit small business lenders, the program supports small business owners in the food, beverage, and brewing industries through access to business capital, coaching, and new market opportunities. The goal is to help strengthen small businesses, create local jobs, and build vibrant communities. Since its inception, Brewing the American Dream® has worked with Accion Opportunity Fund and other nonprofits to loan more than $114 million to over 4,500 small business owners in the food and beverage industry. Brewing the American Dream employees, along with local business partners and community organizations, have provided coaching and mentoring to more than 16,000 business owners across the country, helping to create or maintain over 12,000 local jobs.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

Attachment

Samuel Adams Brewing The American Dream Samuel Adams Brewing The American Dream BTAD@5WPR.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.