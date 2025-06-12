Scrum Alliance and Northwestern University Join Forces to Empower the Next Generation with Essential Scrum and Agile Skills

Three courses will equip professionals with agile methods and skills to support leadership roles in any industry

DENVER, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through a unique collaboration, Scrum Alliance ® a global leader in agile certifications, and Northwestern University School of Professional Studies (SPS), renowned for its prestigious academic programs and dedicated approach to professional development, have joined forces to offer a suite of on-demand courses designed to equip professionals with essential agile skills.

No matter where an organization is in its agile transformation, these on-demand courses offer ways to understand agile adoption success factors, management approaches and change management development.

All three courses offer the ultimate flexibility, letting those who desire to stay ahead of the curve learn anytime, anywhere and at their own pace. But it’s not just about convenience — these courses will provide the tools to seize opportunities and deliver real, impactful results in any industry. Whether it’s advancing a career or transforming an organization, these courses provide the expertise you need to thrive in today’s fast-paced, ever-evolving business world.

"Agility is no longer just a buzzword; it’s the key to thriving in today’s volatile, fast-moving business world,” said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. “This partnership with Northwestern University allows us to deliver actionable skills that go beyond theory — these are concrete skills that help professionals mobilize strategy, drive measurable bottom-line results and mitigate risk. Whether it’s managing projects more effectively, leveraging AI advancements or responding to shifts in the market, agility is essential for today’s leaders who need to act fast, think ahead and lead with impact.”

Professionals will have access to three on-demand microcredential courses offered by Scrum Alliance with each course launching this summer.

Agile Stakeholder Engagement will launch in early July. Effective stakeholder communication is crucial for product owners and scrum masters to ensure project alignment, build relationships and maintain engagement throughout the agile process. This course will explain best practices for communication between agile and traditional projects while identifying and prioritizing stakeholder’s communication needs. Agile Change Management will launch in August. Whether your organization is just beginning its agile transformation or is further along, it's crucial to help your team quickly adapt. This course addresses common obstacles teams face during agile transitions and offers change management strategies to overcome resistance. Mastering Hybrid Agile is scheduled to launch in September. This course helps teams—remote, hybrid and in-person—optimize collaboration and tackle the challenges of distributed work. Participants will explore agile practices to enhance communication, streamline teamwork and overcome common hurdles in hybrid environments, ensuring success on any project.



Each course is between three and five hours long and covers several modules and examples. Interactive and practical exercises are integrated throughout each microcredential to apply what was learned. Together, Northwestern University and Scrum Alliance encourage those already in the workforce to take advantage of these offerings and advance their professional skills.

"SPS is committed to offering high-quality, flexible, and accessible educational programs that advance the careers of working professionals,” said Erica Wilke Bova, Ed.D., Assistant Dean, Professional Education Programs. “This partnership enables us to create contemporary curricula in an innovative format that meets the workforce needs of Scrum Alliance’s network."

About Scrum Alliance®

As the first not-for-profit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its position of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces.

Learn more at www.scrumalliance.org .

About Northwestern University

Northwestern University is a leading private research institution with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois. Known for its academic excellence and commitment to innovation, Northwestern offers a wide range of professional development programs through its School of Professional Studies, preparing individuals for success in an ever-evolving global economy.

For more information or to enroll in the new agile courses, please visit www.scrumalliance.org or www.sps.northwestern.edu.

