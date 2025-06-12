EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Opens Nominations for 20th Annual Hotel Visionary Awards

Program celebrates two decades of innovation and cross-functional leadership in hospitality tech transformation

CHICAGO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) opens nominations for the 20th Annual Hotel Visionary Awards , a milestone year for the industry’s most respected recognition program in hospitality technology.

The Awards have spotlighted the people, partnerships, and platforms redefining how hotels operate and engage. Technology leadership is no longer confined to the IT department — it’s a shared effort across marketing, operations, finance, and more. The Awards celebrate those driving meaningful transformation across the lodging industry.

“Our Awards have become the industry’s most coveted recognition for hotel executives who champion technology," said Abigail Lorden, VP, Hospitality Technology. "Over the past two decades, we’ve honored 75 trailblazing individuals, brands, and tech companies — building an exclusive community we’re proud to grow. This year’s honorees join a landmark celebration as we mark the 20th anniversary of the Hotel Visionary Awards at the epicenter of innovation: the 2025 Hotel Technology Forum.”

The 2025 Hotel Visionary Awards will be presented during a celebratory dinner at Hotel Technology Forum (HTF) , November 12-14 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

Award Categories

Lifetime Achievement Award

Recognizes an individual with at least 20 years of service who has made a lasting impact on the hotel technology industry through mentorship, innovation, and leadership. Open to both hoteliers and vendors.

Rising Star Award

Honors emerging talent — an individual working in hotel technology for fewer than seven years who demonstrates innovation, leadership, and impact early in their career. Open to both hoteliers and vendors.

Partnership Award

Recognizes a hotelier-vendor team that has demonstrated exceptional collaboration and execution over a period of 12 months or more. Both hoteliers and vendors may self-nominate and are eligible to receive this award.

Solution Awards

Presented to hotel companies that have launched a technology initiative in the past 18 months in one of the following areas:

Food & Beverage

Guest Experience

Guestroom Technology

Human Resources

Infrastructure

Revenue Management

Sales & Marketing

Sustainability

Hoteliers may self-nominate; technology vendors may nominate hotel clients but are not eligible to receive this award directly.

Nominations are open through July 18. Finalists and winners will be selected by HT and members of the HTF Content Council.

Click here to submit a nomination.

To view past award winners, click here .

To register for the Hotel Technology Forum, click here .

To explore sponsorship opportunities, click here .

