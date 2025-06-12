Organisation of a hackathon focused on digital health solutions in Kampala, 28 and 29 June 2025

The Uganda National Health Research Organisation, the Makerere University and the Didida project organise a hackathon focusing on Digital Health solutions.

KAMPALA, UGANDA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Uganda National Health Research Organisation (UNHRO), the Makerere University and the Didida project organise a hackathon focusing on Digital Health solutions.Why a hackathon?A hackathon is a dynamic event where participants collaborate in teams to prototype innovative solutions. These teams compete to develop the most effective prototypes that address real-world health challenges using digital tools such as software, apps, mobile devices, and data-driven solutions.Participants, ranging from software developers and data scientists to business strategists and healthcare professionals, will unite in this collaborative environment. Often meeting for the first time, team members not only tackle technological challenges but also experience a profound social and professional journey.ObjectivesThe hackathon will focus on leveraging digital solutions to tackle health issues prevalent in Africa, particularly infectious diseases. The Digital Health Hackathon aims to:• Foster collaboration among young developers, entrepreneurs, and health professionals.• Generate practical, scalable, and inclusive digital health solutions.• Promote capacity building and knowledge exchange in digital innovation and health technologies.• Contribute to the goals of the DIDIDA project in promoting responsible data use and innovation in Africa.RewardsParticipants will be mentored by experts from Africa and Europe and will have access to datasets, digital tools, and tailored workshops. The winning team will receive a prize of USD500 and media coverage to support further development of their solution.OrganisersBehind this hackathon is the European Union and United Kingdom Research and Innovation funded DIDIDA project. The project develops a reliable, low-cost and mobile phone-connected diagnostic device to help detect multiple infectious diseases at once for the benefit of Africa. UNHRO is member of this project, together with the Ministry of Health of Uganda.Event Details:• Event Name: Digital Health Hackathon Uganda 2025• Dates: 28-29 June 2025• Location: Makerere University, African Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and• Data Intensive Sciences Kampala, Uganda• Organized by: UNHRO, Makerere University, DIDIDA ProjectWhy Digital Health?Uganda, like many African nations, is experiencing a rapid digital transformation. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of resilient, accessible, and innovative healthcare systems. Digital health solutions—such as telemedicine, mobile health applications, and AI-powered diagnostics—can play a critical role in expanding healthcare access and improving outcomes, especially in rural and underserved areas.This hackathon represents a unique opportunity to empower local talent and co-develop solutions that truly respond to the needs on the ground," said Julien Sudre, Project Coordinator of DIDIDA.Media Contact: Julien Sudre, julien.sudre@innotrope.com, +33695515848, Innotrope

