DN Miner Integrates Bitcoin-Powered Dogecoin Mining into Cloud Infrastructure Model

DN Miner enables Dogecoin mining via Bitcoin network, expands crypto contract offerings with multiday payout structure





NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DN Miner, a digital asset cloud mining provider, has launched a new infrastructure model that uses the Bitcoin mining network to activate and manage Dogecoin mining machines. The company’s enhanced platform also supports nine cryptocurrencies and offers structured mining contracts with daily payout options.

The system enables cloud-based Dogecoin mining operations to be initiated through Bitcoin’s network, offering a multi-chain approach to crypto mining infrastructure.

DN Miner reports that its platform now supports the following digital assets: BTC, DOGE, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. Contracts are offered in set denominations, with fixed durations, clearly defined returns, and no additional service or maintenance fees.

Mining Contract Options

Contract

Term Contract

Price Daily

Reward Total Reward

(Principal Returned) Daily Return

Rate



1 day $350 $10.5 $350+$10.5 3.0% 3 day $500 $16 $500 + $48 3.2% 4 days $1000 $35 $1000 + $140 3.5% 5 days



$3000 $114 $3000 + $570 3.8% 2 days $12000 $576 $12000+$1152 4.8%



Users may select from flexible contract durations according to capital preference or mining goals. Income is generated daily and becomes eligible for withdrawal or reinvestment once the account balance reaches $200.

DN Miner has implemented McAfee® and Cloudflare® security protocols for platform stability, along with a 100% uptime service agreement. The company also maintains a manual technical support team available 24 hours a day to assist with mining setup, contract management, and technical troubleshooting.

“By using Bitcoin as the foundation for Dogecoin mining, we’re able to reduce operating friction, increase processing speed, and offer more stable returns,” said a spokesperson for DN Miner. “Our technical infrastructure prioritizes both efficiency and scalability.”

DN Miner’s platform includes automated contract execution, real-time payout tracking, and user-controlled wallet settings. The goal, according to the company, is to lower the barrier to crypto mining while improving system-level resource allocation across multiple blockchain protocols.

About DN Miner

DN Miner is a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining service that specializes in multichain deployment, technical integration, and scalable infrastructure design. Headquartered in New York, the company offers structured mining access across a range of digital assets through its web-based platform.

Contact:

Media Contact:

DNMiner

info@dnminer.com

+4407787938609

https://dnminer.com/

