VivoPower Announces Key Leadership Recruits

LONDON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, “VivoPower” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce key executive leadership appointments, namely David Mansfield as Chief Financial Officer and Keith Loose as Chief Technology Officer. In addition, Suneet Wadhwa, former Head of Investments at Ripple, has joined the Board of Advisors.

David Mansfield brings over 25 years of senior financial leadership experience across global capital markets, financial technology, and sustainable enterprises. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of VinFast, a global electric vehicle manufacturer where he was a key member of the executive team that led it to a successful US$23 billion initial public offering (IPO) on NASDAQ. Prior to then, Mr. Mansfield held senior roles including as managing director at J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs, leading complex capital markets, trading, and structuring functions. He also brings entrepreneurial experience from founding and advising fintech ventures across Asia. Mr. Mansfield will lead VivoPower’s financial strategy, capital allocation, statutory reporting and investor engagement functions.

Keith Loose joins as Chief Technology Officer with over 20 years of experience at the intersection of enterprise technology, blockchain, and infrastructure architecture. He has held senior technology leadership positions at companies including Block Inc (CashApp Financial Platforms), Block.one, OSL Group, CLSA, and J.P. Morgan, with a strong focus on security, performance engineering, and financial platform development. At VivoPower, Mr. Loose will oversee the Company’s digital transformation, cybersecurity, and the buildout of its digital asset treasury infrastructure.

Suneet Wadhwa is a serial tech entrepreneur and executive with a distinguished 30-year career in Silicon Valley. He brings specific experience in the digital asset and decentralized finance industry and his role at VivoPower will be to build out the company’s DeFi strategy to generate yield on its XRP treasury and to spearhead DeFi investments in the XRPL ecosystem. At Ripple, Mr. Wadhwa led a US$500 million institutional investment portfolio, delivering a 4.2x MOIC and 77% IRR across 38 global investments. His track record includes successful exits such as BRD (acquired by Coinbase) and strategic positions in Forte, Flare, Kava, BitPay, and Mintable. His expertise will directly support VivoPower’s XRP treasury strategy and real-world integration across the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Prior to his role at Ripple, Mr. Wadhwa co-founded Snapfish, which was acquired by HP for US$300 million and was an early employee at @Home Network where he was integral to the company’s growth through to their US$35 billion IPO.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said: “We are delighted to welcome David, Keith and Suneet to the VivoPower team. Each of them is highly experienced and credentialed in their respective fields, bringing exceptional track records in capital markets, digital asset, decentralized finance and blockchain technology to VivoPower. We have already been working closely with each of them as we execute on a number of significant strategic initiatives across VivoPower.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is undergoing a strategic transformation into the world’s first XRP-focused digital asset enterprise. The Company’s new direction centers on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP digital assets as part of a diversified digital treasury strategy. Through this shift, VivoPower aims to contribute to the growth and utility of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications.

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has two business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining.

