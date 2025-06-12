Monte Alto Metallurgical Results Successfully Deliver High-Purity MREC and Yellowcake Product

High-purity MREC production: Successfully produced a Mixed-Rare-Earth Carbonate (MREC) product that meets quality specifications for conventional solvent-extraction separation circuits

SYDNEY, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) (‘BRE’) is pleased to report the successful production of both a mixed-rare earth carbonate (MREC) and a uranium peroxide from the ultra-high grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation from the Monte Alto Project.

Metallurgical Highlights

High-value magnetic rare-earths: Excellent leaching extractions of NdPr (85%), Tb (88%), Dy (89%), with peak recovery values for NdPr reaching 90%

Exceptional mineral-to-MREC rare-earths recoveries: Projected closed-circuit recoveries for Monte Alto ‘run-of-mine’ mineral sample grade of 15.3 % TREO (153,000 ppm) to the production of high-purity MREC between 83-87%

MREC for valuable product separation: MREC product meets physical and chemical criteria for rare earth separation from conventional solvent-extraction circuits

Successful uranium extraction: Efficient uranium recovery using standard tertiary-amine ion-exchange resin to produce a clean MREC product

Scalable performance: Larger-batch leaching results confirm scalability and reproducibility from previous successful trials



These results mark the successful completion of the second and final phase of Scoping-level metallurgical test work undertaken with ANSTO Minerals and represents a major milestone in BRE's strategy to establish a fully integrated rare-earths and critical-minerals supply chain in Brazil.

Furthermore, the successful production of high-purity MREC and uranium peroxide represents a key advancement in BRE’s product strategy, which initially targets four high-value products:

NdPr oxide: a critical permanent magnet rare earth product

SEG+ product: a highly marketable concentrate product that is rich in dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium and yttrium

Uranium yellowcake product: a strategic co-product for growing global demand

Multi-revenue co-products: multiple potential co-product streams including niobium, tantalum and scandium



Brazilian Rare Earths’ CEO and Managing Director, Bernardo da Veiga, commented:

“In just 16 months, we’ve progressed from Monte Alto’s first ultra-high-grade diamond-core intercepts to the successful production of a high-purity mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) and uranium peroxide co-product.

This is a major milestone that validates our development strategy: advancing systematic techno-economic studies to establish a fully integrated rare earths and critical minerals supply chain in Brazil, whilst retaining the tactical optionality of a low-capex, low-opex, ultra-high-grade ‘DSO-style’ operation.

Brazil offers a unique location for value creation - abundant low-cost hydroelectric power, skilled labour, and domestic reagent supply provide structural cost advantages for downstream processing. From our high-purity MREC, we aim to produce four key products: NdPr oxide, a heavy rare earth-rich SEG+ concentrate, uranium, and a valuable co-product stream including niobium, scandium, and tantalum.

Global market dynamics highlight the strategic importance of heavy rare earths. Our potential SEG+ product is particularly rich in dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium and yttrium that are critical to advanced industries.

Monte Alto’s exceptional chevkinite-rich mineralogy, combined with the successful results from ANSTO’s metallurgical test work, reinforce our confidence that we can unlock shareholder value from this world-class, ultra-high-grade resource through low-cost leaching and conventional solvent-extraction in Brazil.”

A link to the full announcement can be found here.

