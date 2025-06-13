ExpertPages.com, North America's Premier Directory of Expert Witnesses Since 1995, Launches Exciting New How-To Series

"When to Bring an Expert to Your Mediation and What to Do with Them" by David Coher, Esq., of Coher ADR, is the inaugural article in the series.

We are excited to add David Coher to our distinguished list of authors with the publishing of this great article and look forward with much anticipation to the next title in the series."” — Gerry H. Goldsholle. Founder & CEO

SAUSALITO, CA, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As court backlogs continue to increase across the country, growing numbers of plaintiffs are choosing alternative dispute resolution techniques in general, and mediation in particular, as a more efficient, timely, and significantly less costly path to resolving disputes rather than waiting for trial. While the utilization of expert witnesses in a trial setting is well-established, that is not necessarily the case in mediation; hence, there is a need for guidance for attorneys and experts."Since ExpertPages.com's founding in 1995," said Gerry H. Goldsholle, the Founder and CEO, "we have been at the forefront in providing essential data and information to assist Experts in managing their practices. Our library, certainly one of the profession's most comprehensive, has featured hundreds of articles and reports of critical importance, most notably our widely heralded Fees and Practices Survey Reports.""We are excited," Goldsholle continued," to add David Coher to our distinguished list of authors with the publishing of 'When to Bring an Expert to Your Mediation and What to Do with Them' and look forward with much anticipation to the next title in the series."Joining Goldsholle in the announcement, the author, David Coher, said, "With the growing trend of experienced litigators transitioning into mediation as a career shift, a series of articles exploring different dimensions of the trend seemed especially timely, given the current pressure on court dockets and client demand for less adversarial, more efficient resolution. I'm delighted to add my byline on ExpertPages, a site I have always admired and respected.” The article can be read here… (Link)# # # # #About David CoherDavid Coher is a mediator and arbitrator with Coher ADR, focused on resolving complex real estate and technology-related disputes. He draws on over two decades of experience as a California litigator and transactional attorney, with a particular emphasis on emerging tech and commercial real estate."About ExpertPagesThe original and premier online directory of expert witnesses and litigation consultants since 1995, ExpertPageslinks attorneys, law firms, and legal professionals to leading experts throughout North America. In addition to finding a remarkable list of highly credentialed experts, the site features free, comprehensive articles written on various law topics, timely blogs, and hands-on advice on working with attorneys.About Advice CompanyFounded by Gerry H. Goldsholle, a former federal trial attorney and later the President of a unit of MetLife, Advice Company, a Public Benefit Corporation, has been widely lauded by the national press for creating some of the most iconic legal, insurance, home improvement, and senior living content on the internet. In addition to www.ExpertPages.com , its current portfolio includes www.AttorneyPages.com and www.SeniorCareAdvice.com

