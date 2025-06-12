Start protecting your favorite places from invasive species during PlayCleanGo Awareness Week

The Michigan Invasive Species Program is joining the North American Invasive Species Management Association to promote PlayCleanGo Awareness Week, taking place this year June 7-14. The annual event aims to educate outdoor enthusiasts on the importance of stopping the spread of invasive species while enjoying the great outdoors.

“Nearly 50% of endangered or threatened fish, wildlife and plants are at risk due to invasive species, which people unintentionally spread with their boots, tires, boats, firewood, pets and more,” said Joanne Foreman, Invasive Species Program communications specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “But the good news is, by taking a few easy steps, everyone spending time in nature can be part of the solution.”

Adopting “PlayCleanGo” can help prevent the spread of invasive species on land and in the water.