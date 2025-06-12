WTW makes senior appointments to further expand its Insurance Consulting and Technology business

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointments of Scott Van Slyck as Senior Director of Technology Sales and Kate Gingras, JD, as Director of Strategy Execution to its Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) business.

Van Slyck joins WTW from software company Semsee. With more than 20 years of leadership experience in enterprise software and Insurtech sales, he has successfully led high-performing teams at companies including SunGard, Bolttech, Majesco and InsurePay.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Van Slyck will be a member of the ICT Americas leadership team and report jointly to Giovanni Smyth, Americas Regional Leader for the ICT business, and Charlie Samolczyk, Global Technology Sales Leader. In his new role, he will lead the Americas Technology Sales team with a focus on client outreach, expanding WTW’s technology footprint and accelerating growth across the flagship products of the ICT business.

Giovanni Smyth, Americas Regional Leader for the ICT business, WTW, said: “With a deep understanding and strong track record within the insurance technology space, Scott has consistently delivered successful programs and revenue growth. He is well placed to further build on our technology sales ambitions and we are excited for him to begin working with our PC and Life teams to bring our innovative solutions to market.”

Gingras brings over 20 years of experience in driving growth and operational performance for enterprise software companies and insurance markets around the globe. She has worked with insurers as a consultant and innovation partner, bringing new technology products to market for both legacy and startup organizations.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Gingras joins the ICT Americas Leadership Team and reports to Smyth. In her new role, she will work closely with Americas consulting and technology leaders and team members as well as WTW global partners to align strategy, business and operations to further the growth of the ICT business.

Smyth said: “Kate has worked with major insurers worldwide and successfully directed go-to-market strategies for leading technology firms, and we are delighted that she has joined our team. Kate’s significant industry experience and expertise will bring invaluable strategic insight to our business, playing a pivotal role in helping to deliver meaningful results and exceptional value to our clients.”

About Insurance Consulting and Technology

WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business serves the insurance industry with a powerful combination of advisory services and leading-edge technology. Our mission is to innovate and transform insurance, and we deliver solutions that help clients better select, finance, and manage risk and capital.

We work with clients of all sizes globally, including most of the world’s leading insurance groups. Over 1,000 client companies use our specialist insurance software on six continents. With over 1,700 colleagues in 35 markets, we continually strive to be a partner and employer of choice to the insurance industry.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

