La Rosa Holdings Corp. Signs LOI with MiiX Financial Holdings to Launch Credit-Free Home Financing Program

Potential strategic alliance aims to transform residential real estate accessibility and transaction efficiency through exclusive integration of MiiX’s proprietary platform across La Rosa’s network

Celebration, FL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with MiiX Financial Holdings Trust (“MiiX’) to jointly implement and distribute MiiX’s proprietary residential financing solutions for all credit levels across La Rosa’s network of approximately 2,900 agents and all of its listings.

The partnership is intended to establish a long-term strategic alliance between the two companies, centered on MiiX’s groundbreaking platform that eliminates traditional credit requirements and provides accessible homeownership solutions for buyers of all income and credit levels. The platform also introduces advanced real estate monetization tools capable of enabling same-day property purchasing, trading, settlement, and recordings similar to the speed and efficiency of financial markets.

Under the LOI, La Rosa and MiiX will work toward a definitive agreement that is expected to include the following key terms:

La Rosa and/or a newly formed division or subsidiary, will become the exclusive real estate partner for MiiX’s proprietary financing technology platform.

MiiX will integrate its products directly into La Rosa’s agent workflows and property listings, potentially creating added value for both agents and homebuyers.

All La Rosa listings will feature access to financing solutions, aimed at increasing access to homeownership and accelerating the efficiency of real estate transactions.

The parties will collaboratively determine the operational structure and deployment timeline as they advance toward a definitive agreement.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “We believe that once finalized, this alliance will represent a major step forward in our mission to redefine the real estate experience for our agents and clients. By combining MiiX’s revolutionary credit-free financing platform with our expansive footprint, we would unlock new paths to homeownership that were previously out of reach for many Americans. We believe this collaboration has the potential to modernize the real estate market in the same way fintech has transformed traditional finance.”

Creation of the strategic alliance and other related transactions discussed above, and their terms are subject to, and contingent upon, the execution of definitive agreements and other related transaction documents by the parties, corporate approvals, customary closing conditions, and regulatory approvals, as applicable. There can be no assurances that the Company will enter into a definitive agreement with MiiX, such strategic alliance will be created and that transactions described above will be consummated.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential partnership with MiiX, the terms and conditions of such partnership, and whether consummation of any definitive documentation with MiiX will occur on the terms set forth in the non-binding letter of intent, if at all, and the impact of such partnership on the Company’s current and future business operations, business and financial results and condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com



Legal Disclaimer:

