Next Generation Energy Announces New Product Release: Power Surge Energy

PHOENIX, Ariz., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Surge, a product just released by Next Generation Energy, is revolutionizing the energy shot market with a breakthrough product that is not only powerful but healthy as well. Were proud to introduce the next generation of energy shots!

Next Generation Energy has been working to perfect the shot for the last two years. Raymond Joy CEO of Next Generation Energy states: “We have a unique blend of cutting-edge ingredients, with a formula that has never been seen in energy shots. Each 2-ounce Power Surge shot is packed with a powerful 250 mg of caffeine for a kick of energy without the dreaded crash.”

With a nice range of flavors like Electric Watermelon, Tropical Island, Grapevine Revive, and Cherry Burst, Raymond Joy goes on to state: "Power Surge Energy is not just an energy shot – it’s a game-changing functional beverage that will give you the energy you need to get through your day.”

What makes Power Surge Energy stand out from any other energy shot on the market? Their revolutionary formula combines:

Ashwagandha: Helps manage stress and enhance stamina.

B Vitamins: Essential for transforming food into energy.

Caffeine (250 mg): Offers a strong yet smooth boost in focus and alertness.

Inositol and Citicoline: Supports cognitive function for mental clarity.

Taurine: Promotes cardiovascular health and better exercise performance.

Malic Acid and Pantothenic Acid: Boosts energy production and metabolism.

L-Theanine: Balances energy for a calm yet focused boost.

Raymond Joy states: “These powerhouse ingredients work together to provide sustained energy and revitalization, making Power Surge the go-to shot for any busy lifestyle—whether you’re pushing through workouts, tackling work tasks, or just need a lively pick-me-up!”

Power Surge Energy—Fuel Your Fire! For more information, visit https://powersurgeenergy.com

Contact Info:

Raymond Joy- CEO Email - Rjoy@powerbrandsinc.com

Website - PowerSurgeEnergy.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.