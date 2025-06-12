Richtech Robotics’ Titan Selected as Robotics Innovation of the Year by the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards

Las Vegas, NV, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announced that its Titan robot was selected as the winner of the Robotics Innovation of the Year award by the 4th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program. The Titan robot is designed to increase efficiency and revenue by streamlining delivery, in the automotive repair space for example, allowing employees to work faster and smarter.

“We’re honored that our Titan robot has been recognized by the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards for its innovation and impact,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “Integrating Titan into multi-bay automotive service centers highlights how robotics can eliminate repetitive tasks, boost technician productivity, and ultimately create more value for both businesses and their customers.”

Richtech Robotics is partnering with leading auto dealerships across the U.S. to integrate its Titan robot into their workflow in order to save time, reduce operational expenses, and enhance overall efficiency. For example, at large multi-bay service centers with a variety of warehouse footprints, customers have reported that Titan has been able to save technicians an average of an hour per day, while also improving the accuracy of the internal parts delivery system.

The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards, a part of the Tech Breakthrough Organization, is a recognition platform for companies and individuals driving significant advancements in the supply chain and logistics industry through technology. For more information about the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program, visit supplytechbreakthrough.com.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of integrating the Titan robot in the automotive repair space, including the likelihood of reducing operational expenses and enhancing overall efficiency.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to Richtech Robotics’ products, industry and general economic and market conditions. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025, the IPO registration statement and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors:

CORE IR

Matt Blazei

ir@richtechrobotics.com

Media:

Timothy Tanksley

Director of Marketing

Richtech Robotics, Inc

press@richtechrobotics.com

702-534-0050

