A New Chapter Begins for an Iconic New York Destination: Windrose on Hudson Debuts

The former Crotonville Conference Center opens for leisure escapes, corporate meetings and social events for the first time in its storied history

OSSINING, N.Y., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s a new destination for leisure getaways, celebrations, and corporate events in New York’s Hudson Valley: Windrose on Hudson. Formerly known as Crotonville Conference Center – a historic and private leadership institute that shaped generations of executives – Windrose on Hudson now invites all types of travelers to gather, connect, and explore everything the region offers, with the 62-acre Hudson Valley campus as the centerpiece.

Part of Benchmark Resorts & Hotels , a collection of independent resorts and hotels by Pyramid Global Hospitality , the Windrose name returns to this legendary property more than 90 years after its original owner, entrepreneur and scholar Harry Hopf, first named it Windrose Farms. Windrose was purchased in 1956 and would later become the site of the country’s first corporate university, a nod to Hopf’s legacy as a pioneer and teacher of management thinking.

“Windrose on Hudson has been a landmark in the Hudson Valley for decades, but until now, hasn’t been accessible to the broader community, vacationers, or businesses,” said Luis Fornis, General Manager of Windrose on Hudson. “We’re proud to reintroduce it as a destination where anyone can disconnect, reconnect, and celebrate. Our team is on a journey to honor the property’s legacy while shaping a bold new future that sparks creativity and fosters connection. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to share it with the community and our partners.”

Just 45 minutes from New York City, Windrose on Hudson offers a resort-like atmosphere among rolling hills near the Hudson River. Guests can enjoy ten miles of scenic hiking and biking trails, 248 guest rooms, Café 56 for drinks and small bites, 52,000 square feet of flexible indoor event space, and more than 60 acres of outdoor gathering spaces. Recreation amenities include a state-of-the-art, tri-level fitness center spanning over 10,000 square feet, a spinning studio, racquetball court, basketball and volleyball courts, bicycles, and three fire pits perfect for evening relaxation.

A Hidden Gem for Leisure Travel and Weekend Escapes

Whether for a solo retreat, a family adventure, or a multigenerational getaway, Windrose offers the perfect setting. Guests can spend relaxed afternoons playing cornhole or lawn games, or hike along Windrose’s private trails, the nearby Teatown Lake Reservation, the dramatic Croton Dam, or the historic Old Croton Aqueduct.

The Hudson Valley comes alive year-round with every weekend offering a new reason to escape —from the glowing spectacle of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in the fall to the energy of the Pleasantville Music Festival in the summer. Nearby cultural highlights include open-air concerts at Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, wildlife encounters at the Bronx Zoo, and easy day trips to New York City for iconic sightseeing and world-class dining. Golfers can tee off at Hudson Hills Golf Course, while food and drink enthusiasts can explore local vineyards, breweries, and farm-to-table restaurants.

Now Hosting Elegant Weddings and Unforgettable Social Events

Windrose on Hudson is set to become one of the region’s most sought-after event destinations, now welcoming social celebrations for the first time. With the Hudson Valley’s natural beauty as a backdrop, the property provides an unmatched setting for immersive, elevated, and effortlessly personal events—from intimate patio gatherings to festive family reunions and grand ballroom receptions. Multiple venues, on-site accommodations, chef-led culinary programs (including kosher options), and full-service planning ensure seamless celebrations from arrival to the last toast.

A Legacy of Leadership, Reimagined for Today’s Corporate Retreats

From exclusive C-suite retreats to company-wide summits for 300+ attendees, Windrose on Hudson builds on its legacy as a hub for leadership development. The guest experience is designed for inspiration and productivity, offering seamless transitions between work, play, and rest.

The property features 52,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including auditoriums, executive breakout rooms, advanced audiovisual technology (such as multi-directional projection and writable walls), virtual collaboration rooms, and colorful lounge areas. The 62-acre campus offers unique outdoor options—leadership hikes, fireside strategy sessions, walking meetings, and team-building activities like cooking classes, cocktail labs, and charity-focused challenges.

