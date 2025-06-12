Zinemx Obtains U.S. MSB License, Ushering in a New Era of Compliance

DENVER, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Zinemx Exchange announced that it has been granted the Money Services Business (MSB) license by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, marking a significant milestone in the platform global compliance strategy. Zinemx has demonstrated trustworthy capabilities in anti-money laundering (AML) and user identification compliance, enabling it to legally conduct crypto asset trading activities in the United States and multiple other jurisdictions, while providing investors with a compliant and secure trading environment over the long term.





Possession of the U.S. MSB license allows Zinemx Exchange to legally offer crypto asset trading services across multiple states in the U.S., and further strengthens its ability to operate lawfully in other global jurisdictions. The platform has always placed a high priority on compliance, dedicating itself to delivering high-quality crypto trading services to its users.

Alongside obtaining the MSB license, Zinemx Exchange has further optimized its AML and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance systems to meet global financial regulatory standards. The platform employs advanced identity verification technologies, ensuring that users can smoothly pass rigorous compliance checks during registration and trading processes. Its risk control system continuously monitors trading activities in real time, accurately identifying abnormal behaviors and effectively preventing illegal activities such as money laundering and market manipulation.

The Zinemx compliance team works closely with international regulatory authorities and legal advisors to ensure that the platform operations adhere to legal and policy requirements in the global financial sector. All trading activities on the platform are strictly monitored and reviewed in accordance with international anti-money laundering regulations.

As cryptocurrencies increasingly become mainstream assets, regulatory requirements for crypto assets are tightening worldwide. Zinemx Exchange, having secured the U.S. MSB license, also plans to expand localized operations in major markets such as Europe and Asia, thereby advancing its global compliance efforts.

Looking ahead, Zinemx Exchange will continue to broaden its global compliance footprint by applying for additional financial licenses in more countries and regions, while further enhancing security and risk management measures. The platform is committed to building a more compliant and efficient crypto asset trading environment for investors. In the context of growing regulatory oversight of crypto trading, Zinemx is steadily advancing toward a new stage of international development.

Media Contact: support@zinemx.org

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Zinemx Exchange. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a69b22b7-7f1e-41b0-b6de-3ff0b830fccb

Zinemx Obtains U.S. MSB License Zinemx Obtains U.S. MSB License

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.