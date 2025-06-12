LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) to Stream BKFC Ice Wars’ “Battle of the Border” USA vs. Canada Fight Night in Over 200 Countries

June 18, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT at LiveOne.Come/IceWars (https://www.liveone.com/live-events/event/bkfc-ice-wars-presents-battle-of-the-border)





LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, today announced a partnership with new combat discipline BKFC Ice Wars for their upcoming “Battle of the Border” USA vs. Canada event.

The “Battle of the Border” is slated to showcase ten head-to-head bouts, featuring twenty elite fighters from the United States and Canada who will square off in “The Ice Box,” a 900-square foot ice enclosure designed specifically for ice fighting.

LiveOne will be hosting the livestream for this groundbreaking event on June 18, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT at LiveOne.Come/IceWars (https://www.liveone.com/live-events/event/bkfc-ice-wars-presents-battle-of-the-border).

Rob Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne, commented, “As a livestream distribution partner, we’re excited to partner with BKFC Ice Wars ahead of their first televised event under the new BKFC Ice Wars banner. LiveOne’s first-class streaming platform reaches over 200 million viewers and generates more than 5 billion fan engagements across 220 countries—ensuring BKFC Ice Wars’ unique brand of combat sports gets the global attention it deserves.”

Charlie Nama, CEO of BKFC Ice Wars, added, “As Ice Wars’ reputation grows and demand for our events continues to soar, LiveOne’s world-class streaming partnership empowers us to deliver our one-of-a-kind entertainment to an even broader audience. We’re thrilled to bring our fans closer than ever to the action.”

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X at @liveone. For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com.

About BKFC Ice Wars

BKFC Ice Wars is the first promotion to hold legal, sanctioned and regulated hockey fights. Based in Michigan, and headed by BKFC Executive Charlie Nama, Ice Wars is a brand-new combat sport consisting of elite hockey enforcers squaring off in “The Ice Box,” a 900-square foot enclosure designed specifically for ice fighting. It’s hockey fights, without the hockey. For more information, visit www.bkfciw.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other debt covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne’s ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne’s subsidiaries; ; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with SEC on February 14, 2025, and in LiveOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

LiveOne Press Contact:



press@liveone.com

Follow LiveOne on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X at @liveone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.