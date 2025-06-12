CLEAR and Greenhouse Announce Partnership to Enable Candidate Verification

Collaboration Integrates CLEAR1’s Identity Platform into Greenhouse Real Talent™ for Next-Level Security and Trust

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced a new partnership with Greenhouse, trusted HR tech leader and hiring platform, to implement CLEAR1, the identity platform for businesses, to improve hiring trust and reduce manual screening. This innovative partnership will elevate the Greenhouse Real Talent solution by verifying the candidate behind the application. Together, CLEAR1 and Greenhouse will deliver an unprecedented layer of trust with a reusable identity, making candidate verification effortless and secure for organizations and applicants alike.

Recruiters today face overwhelming candidate pipelines driven by remote work, economic uncertainty, and AI-fueled mass applications. AI has also brought on a surge in fake and fraudulent applications, including deepfakes and identity spoofing, which pose real risks, threatening data security and degrading the quality of hiring. Gartner predicts that by 2028, up to 25% of job applicants could be fraudulent, leveraging sophisticated AI tools to bypass standard hiring controls.

Greenhouse Real Talent was designed to cut through this noise, applying AI-driven sorting and fraud detection so recruiters can focus on candidates who truly fit the role. With CLEAR1 embedded directly into Greenhouse workflows, teams will be able to verify candidates securely and efficiently. For candidates, the experience is as simple as snapping a selfie within their MyGreenhouse profile.

“Greenhouse is committed to giving organizations confidence that every hire is the right hire,” said Daniel Chait, CEO of Greenhouse. “CLEAR is the gold standard of identity verification. By integrating it into Real Talent, candidates can have a fast and secure way to verify their identity, and customers can trust that their candidate pipelines are filled with real people—not bad actors.”

“At CLEAR, we believe that identity is foundational to trust,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “In an age where AI can create fake candidates as easily as real ones, our partnership with Greenhouse helps ensure that every applicant is a real person. By integrating CLEAR1 into the hiring process, we’re giving employers peace of mind—and real people a faster, more secure way to prove who they are.”

With CLEAR1, Greenhouse Real Talent will enable:

An integrated approach to identity that matches a candidate’s selfie to their government-issued ID and corroborates details across trusted sources

Seamless verification across key touchpoints in the hiring process. Over 31 million existing CLEAR users verify instantly with a selfie, while new users enjoy the same experience after a quick, one-time setup — minimizing friction for both candidates and recruiters

Enhanced trust, with CLEAR meeting the highest standards for privacy and data protection. 89% of people agree that CLEAR represents security and trust.



Key benefits for customers:

Know with certainty that candidates are authentic individuals, not AI-generated fakes or impersonators

Save recruiter time with smart filtering and verified candidates, so hiring efforts focus on the right people, in a fraction of the time it would take to do this manually

Reduce exposure to confidential data leaks and regulatory risk by minimizing fraudulent activity



Key benefits for candidates:

A fast and secure way to verify their identity and build trust with recruiters

Verify in seconds if a candidate is already a CLEAR user

Built into the existing job application workflow through MyGreenhouse



Availability

The Greenhouse Real Talent + CLEAR1 integration will launch for select customers starting in Q3 2025, with expanded rollout and details to be announced soon. Stay updated here .

