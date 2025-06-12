Submit Release
illumin Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO and NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX:ILLM, OTCQB:ILLMF) (“illumin” or “Corporation”), the advertising technology platform that enables you to win your next customer, today announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2025 (the “Meeting”), all director nominees proposed by the management of the Corporation were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:

Nominee Votes “For” % Votes For Votes “Against” % Votes Against
Sheldon Pollack 14,228,168 98.969% 148,251 1.031%
David Andrews 14,227,593 98.965% 148,826 1.035%
Roger Dent 10,794,948 75.088% 3,581,471 24.912%
Tal Hayek 14,216,272 98.886% 160,147 1.114%
Paul Khawaja 14,225,634 98.951% 150,785 1.049%
Michele Tobin 14,223,844 99.008% 142,575 0.992%
Yishay Waxman 14,216,592 98.888% 159,827 1.112%

In addition, the other item of business at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of auditors of the Corporation was also approved, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor
Votes “For” % Votes For Votes “Withhold” % Voted Withhold
17,061,551 97.061% 516,625 2.939%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About illumin:

illumin is evolving the digital advertising landscape by empowering marketers to achieve transformative results through its customer-centric approach. Featuring a unified canvas built around the open web, illumin lets brands and agencies seamlessly plan, build, and execute campaigns across the entire marketing funnel—connecting programmatic channels, email, and social media within a single platform. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit illumin.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Hosein David Hanover
Investor Relations Investor Relations – U.S.
illumin KCSA Strategic Communications
416-218-9888 x5313 212-896-1220
investors@illumin.com  dhanover@kcsa.com 

