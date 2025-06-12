To the participants of the 2nd Meeting of Ministers and Heads of Institutions in Charge of Family Affairs and Social Policy of the Organization of Turkic States on the theme “The Role of Women in Modern Society: Sustainable Development and Traditional …

Distinguished participants of the meeting,

I warmly greet you on the occasion of the opening of the 2nd meeting of the Ministers and Heads of Institutions in charge of Family Affairs and Social Policy of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Baku under the theme “The Role of Women in Modern Society: Sustainable Development and Traditional Values,” and extend my best wishes to each of you.

In the lives of the Turkic peoples, who share rich common historical and cultural roots, the family has always formed the foundation of social order. Throughout our glorious history, women have served as the moral pillar of the family, considered the defense of the homeland their sacred duty, and contributed to the progress of society by attaining high public positions. They have played an exceptional role in preserving and sustaining the treasury of our shared moral values.

In the current era of global challenges, deepening cooperation in family issues and social policy within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States is of great significance for protecting and strengthening the family institution in our countries, while also opening up new opportunities for sustainable development and inclusivity in harmony with traditional values.

The Azerbaijani state pursues a consistent policy to ensure women's rights and expand their role in society. Women in our country actively participate in socio-political processes through their cultural and scientific potential and are duly represented in state institutions.

I am confident that the meaningful and productive exchange of views you will hold during the meeting on the most pressing issues will provide a favorable basis for identifying joint goals and preparing important platforms.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 12 June 2025