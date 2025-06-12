National Hispanic Construction Alliance Announces Inaugural Board of Directors

New Board to Advance Hispanic Leadership and Opportunity in U.S. Construction Industry

Washington, D.C., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Hispanic Construction Alliance (NHCA), a trade association powered by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) and dedicated to empowering the Hispanic Community in the construction industry, today announces the installation of its inaugural National Board of Directors. This marks a pivotal milestone in NHCA's mission to provide capacity-building, access to capital, and business opportunities for members, fostering growth and success at every level of the construction sector.

Hispanic workers have been a key driver of progress in U.S. construction, contributing significantly to the workforce and expanding the industry.

Hispanic workers now comprise over 30% of the U.S. construction workforce and have driven nearly 60% of the industry's workforce growth in recent years, highlighting their indispensable role in building the nation's infrastructure and housing stock.

Despite this impact, only 15.72% of Hispanic construction workers hold management or supervisory roles, which is far below the representation of their non-Hispanic peers, highlighting the urgent need for greater representation and advancement opportunities in leadership positions.

To address this gap and drive meaningful progress, NHCA's inaugural National Board of Directors will play a crucial role in advancing the organization's mission and Five Pillars: Capacity Building, Access to Capital, Community Empowerment, Advocacy, and Networking.

Inaugural National Board of Directors:

Jerry Ascencio, President, Mission Real Estate

Rodrigo d'Escoto, Jr., Founder, President & CEO, Refection Window + Wall

Manny Perez, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Public Finance, Cabrera Capital

David Adame, Founder, President & CEO, Grupo Adame, LLC

Phil Bracken, CMB, Vice Chairman, Falcon Capital Advisors

Gary Acosta, Co-Founder & CEO, NAHREP

Mark Madrid, CEO & Founder, Breakthrough Mavens, LLC; Honorary Colonel, U.S. Army Reserve

"The National Board of Directors brings a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to championing the Hispanic workforce and business community," said Sergio Barajas, Executive Director of NHCA. "They will provide the leadership needed to turn-key findings and policy priorities into actionable progress for the Hispanic workforce and business community."

The Board's work will take action on key findings from NHCA's recent "State of Hispanics in Construction Report" and the accompanying 2025 policy priorities: immigration reform, fair labor practices, regulatory relief for minority-owned businesses, and economic policies that support small firms.

To learn more about NHCA, its mission, and its members, as well as access to the full "State of Hispanics in Construction Report" and 2025 policy priorities, visit the NHCA website.

About NHCA:

The National Hispanic Construction Alliance (NHCA) is a 501(c)6 trade association dedicated to empowering the Hispanic community in the construction industry. NHCA was established by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) in a strategic alliance to connect the real estate and construction industries, offering broader services and opportunities for its members.

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 58,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events annually and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2025 policy priorities here.

NHCA Media 6197194801 press@nahrep.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.