Werewolf Therapeutics to Participate in the BIO International Convention

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions, today announced Randi Isaacs, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the upcoming BIO International Convention taking place June 16-19 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The panel will focus on how conditionally activated biologics, including those being developed by Werewolf, represent a new generation of immune therapies designed to maximize anti-tumor activity while minimizing systemic toxicity. These self-regulating therapies hold the potential to redefine treatment paradigms in oncology and beyond. Panel details:

Topic: Beyond Bispecifics and ADCs: Conditionally Active Biologics

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 10:15am ET

Location: 206AB

The panel coincides with the launch of Werewolf’s “Full Moon Moment,” an awareness initiative supporting its ongoing national clinical trials, including one evaluating WTX-124, our IL-2 INDUKINE molecule, in which multiple responses have been reported, including a patient with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma who has been in remission for more than a year . The campaign aims to highlight the potential for such outcomes and inspire patients to explore treatment options that could open a new chapter in their journey. The “Full Moon Moment” embodies how Werewolf’s INDUKINE™ molecules are designed to awaken their potent tumor-killing power upon entering the tumor microenvironment. Learn more about Werewolf’s current WTX-124 clinical trial here .

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf’s INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Werewolf’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management; the potential activity and efficacy of product candidates in preclinical studies and clinical trials; and the anticipated safety profile of product candidates constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “designed to,” “engineered,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “positioning itself to,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “promise,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “working to,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities, and the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim data from a clinical trial will be predictive of the future results of the trial and future clinical trials; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings the Company may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

