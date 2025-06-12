Penguin Pip Named “Flossing Product of the Year” In 2025 Mindful Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that Penguin Pip, the fun and easy flossing solution for kids, has been selected as “Flossing Product of the Year” in the 7th annual awards program.

The Penguin Pip Water Flosser is a powerful high-quality water flosser that helps children build healthy habits early on by incentivizing flossing through fun. The flosser is designed for kids as young as four, combining fighting plaque with a child-friendly design. Penguin Pip’s gentle, adjustable water stream helps remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas. The pulsating stream is strong enough to remove plaque and food particles, yet gentle enough for developing teeth and tender gums. With three settings (soft, normal, and pulse), children can find their ideal comfort level. The flosser is also ideal for children with special dental needs like braces and teeth gaps.

The flosser’s penguin shape is ergonomically designed for small hands and the flosser’s controls include a two-minute timer and an auto shut-off feature. The anti-slip coating is ideal for wet bathroom conditions, and it is waterproof and shock-resistant. The cordless design makes for easy use and storage and its quick-charging capability means less downtime. The flosser is small and comes with a lightweight 3.7 oz tank.

The demand for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) remains largely consistent and constant even as consumer preferences evolve and change. The CPG market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,476.3 billion between 2024 and 2029. In 2025, sustainability is the CPG sector’s newest consideration along with health-conscious consumer-driven trends and a shift toward e-commerce. With consumers relying more heavily on third party validation when making new purchasing decisions, the Mindful Awards help brands and services stand out by showcasing products and services that represent the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious innovations. All nominations have been evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“Penguin Pip makes the flossing experience fun for children and they gain confidence in caring for their teeth. Research shows kids with dental problems and their parents often feel embarrassed and worried. However, traditional flossing can be tricky for small hands and the string can be harsh on sensitive gums, especially when children are learning,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “Penguin Pip’s high-quality components deliver genuine dental benefits while the playful design transforms flossing into a fun and interactive experience, turning a chore into a welcomed part of bedtime routines. It's not just another bathroom gadget – it's your child's first step toward healthy teeth and dental care independence.”

The 2025 Mindful Awards winners range from groundbreaking food and beverage products to sustainable household solutions, redefining consumer experiences worldwide. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

“We’re thrilled to accept the Mindful Award for ‘Flossing Product of the Year!’ We’re also proud to offer a product that’s both playful and practical, helping families build better oral care habits from the start. At Penguin Pip, we’re making waves in kids’ oral care by turning flossing into something fun, effective, and empowering for even the youngest smiles,” said Dorothee Rainis, founder of Penguin Pip. “We’ll keep enhancing our product with the focus on transforming your child's dental care routine from a daily struggle into an adventure they look forward to. Penguin Pip Water Flosser is more than just a dental care tool – it's an investment in your child's future health and confidence.”

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

About Penguin Pip

Penguin Pip is on a mission to make life easier for children and parents. Teaming up with dental experts, Penguin Pip has been designed to fight against flossing struggles and make flossing fun and super easy for little ones.

We're beyond thrilled to bring Penguin Pip to you and your family, knowing it'll make your lives a whole lot brighter – one floss at a time! www.penguinpip.com

