Niman Ranch Named “Mindful Company of the Year” In 2025 Mindful Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and leading brands in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry, today announced that premium U.S. meat brand Niman Ranch has been selected as “Mindful Company of the Year” in the 7th annual awards program.

Niman Ranch is well known for its top-quality pork, beef and lamb that is selected by many of the country’s most celebrated chefs, values-driven fast-casual restaurants and discerning home cooks. Niman Ranch offers a variety of meat products, including fresh beef, pork, lamb and a selection of smoked and prepared items like bacon, sausages, charcuterie and deli meats. The brand’s products can be found at grocers nationwide as well as through e-commerce leaders including ButcherBox and Misfits Market.

Niman Ranch’s agricultural model supports diversified family farms, promotes environmental stewardship and upholds humane animal care practices. With a network of over 600 family farmers and ranchers, the company provides community, fair compensation and economic stability. No antibiotics, hormones or crates are ever used, and Niman Ranch is third-party certified for its animal care practices by both Humane Farm Animal Care and Global Animal Partnership. The extra care and attention put in on the farm yields consistently delicious beef, pork and lamb products.

“Niman Ranch has proven that a CPG company can do well by doing good and has earned a well-deserved reputation as a leader in the industry,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “Niman Ranch's model is unique in the industry and supports the economic viability and success of family farmers and their communities. In addition, their commitment to humane animal care practices not only ensures the well-being of the livestock but also results in great tasting products. We’re so pleased to name Niman Ranch 2025’s ‘Mindful Company of the Year!’”

The Mindful Awards selection committee noted Niman Ranch’s positive impact on young farmers as commendable. With the support of its business partners, Niman Ranch has awarded grants and scholarships through its Next Generation Foundation since 2006, distributing over $1.5 million to hundreds of young farmers.

“2025 marks 30 years since I sold my first pigs to San Francisco farm-to-table fine-dining restaurants for Niman Ranch,” reflected Paul Willis, Niman Ranch’s founding hog farmer. “I’m humbled and proud of how Niman Ranch has grown over the past three decades to support hundreds of my fellow farmers. This award means a great deal to me personally and I thank every farmer, business partner, customer and consumer who has been a part of our journey.”

The CPG market size is forecast to increase by nearly $1.5 billion between 2024 and 2029 with rapid acceleration for sustainable and healthy products. With consumers relying more heavily on third-party validation when making new purchasing decisions, the Mindful Awards help brands and services stand out by showcasing products that represent the best in transparent, fair, natural, sustainable, healthy and delicious innovations. All nominations have been evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the CPG industry.

The 2025 Mindful Awards winners range from groundbreaking food and beverage products to sustainable household solutions, redefining consumer experiences worldwide. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a network of more than 600 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Follow Niman Ranch on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

