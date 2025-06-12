XRP Mining: It is expected that the proportion of cryptocurrency holdings in the UK will exceed that of the United States in 2025, and cloud mining will become the first choice for investors

London, UK , June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





According to data reports, the UK has been rising rapidly in the past two years and has become the world's leading cryptocurrency holder. As of April 2025, 24% of adults surveyed in the UK hold cryptocurrencies, significantly higher than 18% in 2024. It is expected to surpass the United States by the end of the year and become one of the countries with the highest currency holdings in the world.



This trend reflects the growing confidence of European countries, especially British investors, in digital assets. Against the backdrop of increasingly clear policies and continuously optimized regulatory environments, global investors have a strong demand for compliant and secure digital asset value-added channels.



In such a market environment, the XRP Mining platform quickly stood out and became a cloud computing platform sought after by users around the world. XRP Mining is known for its compliance, security, and convenience, and is committed to providing professional cloud computing services to a wide range of users.



The core advantages of the XRP Mining platform:



AI intelligent computing power allocation



The system uses AI technology to automatically identify the optimal mining pool node, ensure optimal resource scheduling, and maximize user benefits.



Cold wallet security



All user funds are stored in cold wallets, completely eliminating the risk of network attacks, ensuring fund independence and private key security.



Flexible contracts and clear returns



The contract starts in just 1 day, and users can flexibly configure funds. The returns are returned every 24 hours, and the principal is automatically returned when the contract expires.



Support multi-currency deposits and withdrawals



USDT-TRC20, BTC, XRP, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, Doge, SOL——Let global users participate.



How to join XRP Mining



2. Choose a suitable contract according to your budget and top up your account to purchase. The platform provides a variety of contracts:



【New User Experience Contract】: Investment amount: $100, potential total net profit: $100 + $10

【Avalon Miner A15-194T】: Investment amount: $500, potential total net profit: $500+ $43.75

【Bitcoin Miner S21 Pro】: Investment amount: $2,000, potential total net profit: $2,000 + $405

【Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm】: Investment amount: $8,800, potential total net profit: $8,800 + $5,350.4



【Avalon Air CoolingMining Box-40ft】: Investment amount: $28,000, potential total net profit: $28,000 + $24,500



For more contract plans, please log in to the XRP Mining platform official website.



You can get the profit the next day after purchasing the contract. When the account funds reach $100 , you can choose to withdraw to your wallet or continue to purchase other contracts.



3. Start making profits: When you select and activate the contract, the system will automatically start running. XRP Mining uses advanced intelligent AI technology to ensure that the mining process is efficient, maximize profit potential, and allow you to easily start a profit model.



About XRP Mining



XRP Mining was founded in the UK in 2018. Certified by the UK government regulator, the company has gradually become a global leader in cloud mining, providing cloud mining services to more than 5 million users in more than 150 countries and regions around the world. The company uses advanced AI intelligent technology and clean energy for integrated innovation, making cloud mining more sustainable and easy to understand, bringing customers a safe and efficient cryptocurrency value-added experience.



XRP Mining said: “We are very pleased to see the UK market’s broad recognition of crypto assets and provide investors with a safe, transparent and compliant cloud mining solution. As the UK’s position in the global crypto economy grows, we are committed to becoming a long-term value partner for every digital asset holder.”



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



