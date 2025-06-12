SoarFun Launches New Era of Web3 Interaction with Gatrifi: A Gamified, Transparent Platform for On-Chain Engagement

Gibraltar, United Kingdom, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoarFun, an emerging player at the intersection of blockchain and gaming, has officially introduced its next-generation platform built around the “Gatrifi” model — a novel fusion of gaming, algorithmic mechanics, and decentralized systems. Designed to reimagine user participation in Web3 ecosystems, the Gatrifi model unlocks a new layer of real-time, gamified engagement for digital-native communities.





Pioneering the Gatrifi Concept

SoarFun introduces an accessible, zero-barrier approach to what it calls Gatrifi: Game + Trade-like mechanics + Finance-inspired systems, delivered via an intuitive web platform and a Telegram Mini App. Its goal is to lower entry thresholds for users unfamiliar with complex DeFi tools, creating a space where participation is simple, transparent, and community-driven.

Whether or not users have prior experience in Web3, SoarFun enables meaningful engagement through skill-based gameplay and data-driven interactivity — all without requiring upfront deposits.

A Fair and Transparent Ecosystem

In a landscape often criticized for opacity, SoarFun emphasizes open mechanics and verifiability. The platform aggregates pricing data from leading centralized and decentralized exchanges and applies a weighted algorithm to provide a more balanced, tamper-resistant environment.

“Fun is our core utility,” said a SoarFun team representative. “We want users to feel like they’re building something valuable — not just playing a game, but shaping their own experience in a fair and open system.”

Every system, from engagement rewards to invite mechanics, is designed to be fully on-chain and auditable.

Strong Growth and Global Momentum

Since its beta launch in Q2 2024, SoarFun has seen rapid growth across multiple regions and platforms:

● 600,000+ total registrations



● 40,000+ daily active participants



● A vibrant community spanning Southeast Asia, North America, LATAM, and Africa



● 300,000+ social followers, with a focus on real-time community interaction



Growth has been driven by a three-tier referral structure, community events, and a point-based participation system (SFC) that rewards users based on platform engagement.

Inclusive Access through Zero-Cost Participation

SoarFun lowers barriers to entry through initiatives such as:

● Daily interactive sessions and Fun Mode— no financial commitment required



● Weekly leaderboard-based challenges and team activities



● Multi-level community-building features



● Points-based rewards system that aligns with future platform milestones



This approach makes the platform attractive to a broad spectrum of users, from curious newcomers to experienced Web3 participants.

Looking Ahead: The Gatrifi Blueprint

SoarFun’s vision goes beyond traditional GameFi models. The Gatrifi approach introduces a hybrid experience where real-time interaction, strategic gameplay, and on-chain transparency come together to create new types of digital engagement.





By blending advanced mechanics with game dynamics and open access, SoarFun is laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and dynamic Web3 ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Website: SoarFun.com

X: https://x.com/SoarFunToken

Email: support@soar-fun.com

