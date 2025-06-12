LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Former Deputy Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration Brent Park Ph.D., as its Executive Director of Nuclear Security and Safeguards Policy

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it has appointed Brent Park, Ph.D., as its Executive Director of Nuclear Security and Safeguards Policy.

“LIST’s technology arrives at a pivotal moment, as the United States accelerates efforts to build a secure, domestic nuclear‑fuel supply chain,” said Brent Park, Ph.D., Executive Director of Nuclear Security and Safeguards Policy of LIS Technologies Inc. “This proprietary technology can be a key step toward reducing reliance on foreign sources of enriched uranium and strengthening our national energy independence. I’m honored to join the Company and look forward to advising the leadership team as they advance the CRISLA technology from revival to commercialization.”

Brent is a nuclear physicist and a former government official with demonstrated leadership experience at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), Nevada Test Site (NTS), and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). Between 2018 and 2021, with Senate confirmation just 6 weeks after being nominated by President Donald J. Trump, Brent served as Deputy Administrator at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). He led Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation programs to support the nation’s efforts in nonproliferation treaties and international arms control, international nuclear security, safeguards, and export control policies. Prior to joining NNSA, Brent was Associate Laboratory Director at ORNL, leading the science-to-application efforts for national security programs. Research topics are wide-ranging, with particular focus on materials science and engineering, cybersecurity, high-performance computing and big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and nuclear science and engineering.

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Brent Park, Ph.D., as its Executive Director of Nuclear Security and Safeguards Policy.

Previously, Brent was the director of NNSA’s Remote Sensing Laboratory, where he led efforts to advance and field cutting-edge diagnostics and communications instruments in support of counterterrorism and radiological incident response for the nation. As the NNSA’s non-proliferation chief, he led efforts and engagements to prevent nuclear weapons proliferation and to reduce the threat of nuclear and radiological terrorism around the world. Earlier, Brent managed and contributed to basic and applied research programs at LANL in the areas of physics and engineering, modeling and analysis, and nuclear weapons physics and engineering in support of stockpile stewardship, as well as nuclear emergency response and nuclear facility operations. Brent earned a bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics at Illinois State University and a master’s degree in physics with an emphasis on remote sensing at Indiana State University. Later he shifted the direction of his research to nuclear physics and earned a master’s degree at Indiana University. Brent performed a thesis experiment using the spallation neutron source at LANL and earned a PhD in physics at Ohio University. He held a prestigious Physics Division postdoctoral fellowship at LANL before becoming a technical staff member.

“Brent steps into this role with real enthusiasm, and we’re honored to welcome him to our team,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and President of LIS Technologies Inc. “A distinguished leader, public official, and scientist, he brings a depth of experience that will benefit the Company both now and well into the future. During his tenure at the NNSA, Brent worked with some of the most advanced nuclear technologies in the industry. Now, his decision to join LIST reflects the promise of our patented, proprietary and U.S.-based CRISLA technology and the dedication that has shaped our company’s growth.”

“Brent’s depth of experience and extensive network are a testament to his distinguished career, and it is a pleasure to welcome him to LIS Technologies,” said Christo Liebenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies Inc. “His technical expertise, combined with his longstanding relationships across key institutions, will be instrumental as we navigate complex licensing, regulatory and non-proliferation pathways and advance our CRISLA technology through testing, demonstration activities and eventually to commercialization.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

