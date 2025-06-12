PyroGenesis Confirms Verification of Fumed Silica Samples by Leading Global Supplier

MONTREAL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis”) (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes all-electric plasma processes and sustainable solutions to support heavy industry in their energy transition, emission reduction, commodity security, and waste remediation efforts, announces today that further to its news release dated May 28, 2025, and further to today’s press release from PyroGenesis’ client HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ”), HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. (“Polvere”) has received notice from a leading global supplier of fumed silica that the material samples recently delivered to them have successfully passed the client’s test protocols for being confirmed as fumed silica. As previously announced, these samples were produced by the Fumed Silica Reactor (the “FSR”) pilot plant, which PyroGenesis has been engaged to develop and build for Polvere, a subsidiary of HPQ.





Image 1: actual material produced by the fumed silica reactor engineered by PyroGenesis.

The end client’s evaluation of the fumed silica samples was comprised of an extensive series of tests which normally require 30+ days when using an external third-party testing facility. The client’s advanced in-house capabilities allowed for rapid turnaround, with tests conducted and results communicated to Polvere and PyroGenesis within five days of delivery of the samples. The resulting data provided to Polvere and PyroGenesis will aid in upcoming FSR test phases that have already been scheduled.

As stated previously, these upcoming FSR test phases are being conducted to help ensure that the scale-up from lab scale to pilot scale production results in the successful replication of product quality in larger batch sizes. The focus now will be on process optimization and gradually refining the quality of the product. The end client had previously signed a letter of intent with Polvere and subsequently requested samples of the material produced by the FSR.

“This is another welcomed result on our journey with the fumed silica reactor project,” said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis, “and we look forward to working together with both HPQ Polvere and their end client in the optimization of the FSR pilot plant for future production.”

Fumed silica is one of the most widely used industrial materials, and can be found in thousands of products we use every day, including personal care, cosmetics, toothpaste, pet litter, powdered food, milkshakes, instant coffee, pharmaceuticals, agriculture (food & feed), adhesives, paints, inks, photocopy toner, sealants, fiber optic cables, thermal insulation, construction materials, and batteries, just to name a few. It is often used in these products as a thickening/anti-caking agent, used to stabilize and improve the texture and consistency of the end-product.

PyroGenesis’ involvement in developing fumed silica from quartz is part of its three-vertical solution ecosystem that aligns with economic drivers that are key to global heavy industry. Fumed powders are part of PyroGenesis’ Commodity Security & Optimization vertical, where the development of advanced material production techniques, and the use of technology such as plasma to recover viable metals, chemicals, and minerals from industrial waste, helps to maximize raw materials and improve the availability of critical minerals. The Company’s other verticals are Energy Transition and Emission Reduction and Waste Remediation.

PyroGenesis, a high-tech company, is a proud leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. PyroGenesis’ shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada (TSX: PYR), the OTCQX in the US (OTCQX: PYRGF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany (FRA: 8PY1).

