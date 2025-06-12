Star Power Atlantic Adds Instagrid GO to Rental Fleet, Expanding Clean Power Options

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Power Atlantic has added the Instagrid GO to its rental fleet, bringing one of the most advanced, professional-grade portable power stations in the world to industries where quiet, dependable power is critical.

From overnight film shoots and events to remote construction projects and emergency response, Star Power Atlantic is known for curating power rental equipment that outperforms expectations in the field. The Instagrid GO fits right in. This lightweight, grid-quality battery system delivers 3.6 kW of continuous power (with peaks up to 18.0 kW). That is more than enough to handle high-draw tools and gear, without the noise, fumes, or footprint of noxious generators.

“We don’t just add products for the sake of variety,” said Pascal Gellrich, Founding Partner of Star Power Atlantic. “We’re selective because our customers rely on us to deliver gear that works exactly as promised, no matter where their job takes them. For our brand, the Instagrid GO checks every box. It’s rugged, compact, and makes clean energy more practical and powerful than ever.”

Built with the North American jobsite in mind, Instagrid GO is IP44-rated and easily carried in one hand at just 46 lbs. It replaces the hassle of cords and the risks of emissions with something simpler, safer, and more sustainable.

Also available with Star Power Atlantic is the Instagrid LINK, an intelligent power distributor that expands the Instagrid GO’s capabilities. Users can hot-swap units for extended runtime, combine multiple Instagrid GOs for increased capacity, and run up to three devices simultaneously; all while staying emission-free.

“Star Power Atlantic has a sharp eye for what crews actually need on the ground,” said Bob Berger, Key Account Manager at Instagrid . “This partnership gets the Instagrid GO into the hands of professionals across Atlantic Canada and beyond. When they win, we win, and so do the crews who now have smarter, safer access to power.”

For more information on how to get your hands on the Instagrid GO, visit Star Power Atlantic.

