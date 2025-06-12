Popular on-demand Hills bus service here to stay

Release date: 12/06/25

The ever-popular Mount Barker On-Demand service is now a permanent Adelaide Metro service for Hills commuters, as the innovative and easy-to-use service motors past half a million trips.

The 2025-26 State Budget is providing more than $2 million annually to allow the service, currently run by Keoride, to transition to an ongoing model, along with $2.38 million to upgrade the Mount Barker depot and capital funding for the purchase of six new electric buses.

Since the service began in January 2020, residents from Mount Barker, Nairne and Littlehampton have taken more than 502,000 Keoride trips averaging about 8000 trips every month.

During its trial period, the service has received very positive feedback from passengers and the local community, with consultation as part of the Mount Barker and Adelaide Hills Transport Study highlighting how valuable the service is for many Hills locals.

Keoride has maintained a 98 per cent customer satisfaction rating and is the fastest growing On Demand public transport service in Australia.

The service is best accessed through the dedicated app, which allows customers to book a bus to and from anywhere within the On-Demand service area and track the arrival of their service in real-time.

Fares for the On Demand service are part of the metroticket fare system meaning customers can use their metroCARD, Tap and Pay, and the Buy and Go app to easily pay for their trip and also access free transfers to other Adelaide Metro services within a two-hour window.

Following the successful trial period, the Mount Barker On-Demand service will be integrated into the Hills Metropolitan bus services contract, ensuring the future of this convenient public transport mode for Mount Barker, Nairne and Littlehampton residents.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis:

The popular and convenient Mount Barker On-Demand service is here to stay for our Adelaide Hills community.

Hills residents have embraced the Keoride service since it began four years ago, whether as a dedicated transport option or a flexible ‘first mile/last mile’ service to connect to Adelaide Metro bus routes at the two Mount Barker Park ‘n’ Rides.

With such strong support and enthusiasm from both local Hills residents and commuters for this service, I am pleased to be able to lock it in as a permanent, ongoing Adelaide Metro service.

The additional six electric buses, which are expected to arrive by the end of the year, will help us to keep up with demand and cut down waiting times, ensuring a seamless, reliable and quick public transport option for all.