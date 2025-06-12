Government hosts round-table on Gender Based Violence and Femicide, 13 Jun

Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations affecting women and children in South Africa. Despite existing legislation and national strategies, including the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF, victims continue to experience delays in accessing justice, poor service integration, and a lack of trauma-informed support. A collective national response is required to address institutional inefficiencies and restore public confidence.

In recent months, multiple petitions submitted by women's organisations, civil society groups, and political formations such as the Women’s League have highlighted deep systemic failures in the state’s response to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

The urgent plea call for a more coordinated, victim-centered, and accountable approach to combating GBVF and ensuring justice and protection for women and children.

In response, the South African government, through the Justice, Crime Prevention and Social Cluster (JCPS Cluster), established the 90-Day Accelerated Programme on Gender Based Violence and Femicide to focus and accelerate efforts to end the scourge of gender based violence. The 90- Day Accelerated Programme is co-chaired by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the Department of Social Development, respectively.

The implementation of the programme is convened through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure Centre (NatJoints). Six Workstreams have been established to focus on key areas of the response to gender based violence and femicide, with targeted deliverables for each workstream. One of the targeted deliverables is to convene a Roundtable to focus on GBVF.

This Roundtable convenes national leaders, state departments, and civil society stakeholders to directly respond to these petitions, assess current gaps, and define a clear, actionable pathway to improve services and ensure justice for GBVF victims and survivors. It is further meant to evaluate and reinforce the effectiveness and efficiency of preventative efforts and services provided to survivors and victims of GBVF.

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 June 2025

Time: 09h00-15h00 PM

Venue: Atteridgeville Community Hall

