Direct Air Capture (DAC) Market Size, Trends, Growth Forecast & Future Outlook 2025–2032 | DataM Intelligence

Direct Air Capture (DAC) Market Size

The Global Direct Air Capture (DAC) Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 61.23% during the forecast period 2025-2032.

The Direct Air Capture (DAC) market is expanding rapidly, driven by climate goals, tech advances, and global investments in carbon removal for a sustainable future.” — DataM Intelligence

Global Direct Air Capture (DAC) Market reached US$ 65.88 million in 2024 and is estimated to reach US$ 3,008.30 million by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 61.23% from 2025 to 2032.

Market Overview:
The Direct Air Capture Market is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period, driven by surging demand for large-scale decarbonization. The technology enables the extraction of CO₂ directly from ambient air, playing a critical role in achieving net-zero emissions targets globally. This growing market is supported by strong policy backing, R&D investments, and industrial collaborations aimed at deploying modular and scalable carbon removal infrastructure.

Market Drivers & Opportunities:
Climate Policy Mandates: Heightened pressure from global agreements such as the Paris Accord and national carbon neutrality commitments are pushing industries to adopt DAC technologies.

Technological Innovations: Advancements in solvent- and sorbent-based capture methods are improving efficiency and reducing costs, making DAC commercially viable.

Corporate Carbon Goals: Increasing numbers of corporations are investing in DAC projects to meet sustainability targets and mitigate long-term climate risks.

Government Support: Financial incentives, carbon credits, and direct funding are accelerating project deployment across developed economies.

Market Segmentation:
By Technology:
Liquid DAC
Electrochemical DAC
Others.

By Energy Source:
Electricity
Heat.

By Application:
Carbon Capture and Storage
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage.

By End-User:
Agriculture
Chemicals & Fuels
Carbon Mineralization
Food & Beverages
Oil & Gas
Others.

By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.

Geographical Market Share:
North America holds the lion's share of the global DAC market, primarily led by the U.S., which is home to pioneering DAC projects and extensive funding initiatives. Europe follows closely, with strong climate policies and investments in negative emissions. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly Japan, is emerging as a promising market due to technological innovation and rising environmental consciousness.

Key Market Players:
Leading players in the DAC market include:
Climeworks AG
Carbon Engineering ULC.
Global thermostat
Heirloom Carbon Technologies
Soletair Power
CarbonCapture Inc
Avnos, Inc.
Noya PBC
Skytree
RepAir.

These companies are engaged in collaborative projects and partnerships to scale up DAC capacity and bring cost-effective solutions to market.

Recent Developments:
United States:
In May 2025, a top direct air capture (DAC) business revealed intentions to develop a carbon removal factory in Texas to a capacity of one million tons per year. The project will be funded by the US Department of Energy's Regional Direct Air Capture Hubs program.

August 2024 – A new strategic alliance was formed between a major oil and gas corporation and a DAC startup to integrate captured CO₂ into enhanced oil recovery operations in the Permian Basin.

Japan:
March 2025 – A Japanese engineering firm launched its first pilot DAC facility using solid sorbent technology in partnership with a university research lab, aiming for commercialization by 2027.

October 2024 – Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) pledged multi-billion yen support for DAC R&D as part of its Green Growth Strategy, with a focus on exporting carbon removal technologies.

Conclusion:
The Direct Air Capture (DAC) Market is emerging as a pivotal force in global climate change mitigation. Fueled by rising investments, cutting-edge technologies, and supportive regulatory frameworks, DAC is quickly becoming a cornerstone of carbon reduction strategies. Countries like the United States and Japan are leading the charge, positioning the global market for substantial and rapid growth in the near future.

