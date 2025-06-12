Short Term Insurance Market to Hit US$317 Billion by 2032 with 6.5% CAGR | Coherent Market Insights

Growing Awareness of Financial Risk Management to Steer Market Past USD 317 Billion by 2032 at 6.5% CAGR – Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Short Term Insurance Market is projected to grow from USD 204.16 billion in 2025 to USD 317.01 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.5% according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights. The short-term insurance market is projected to experience consistent growth throughout the forecast period. This expansion is driven by factors such as escalating healthcare expenses, a rise in natural disasters linked to climate change, increased awareness of insurance offerings, and widespread smartphone and internet usage, all of which contribute to the growing demand for short-term insurance plans.

Global Short Term Insurance Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global short term insurance market size is projected to expand from USD 204.16 Bn in 2025 to USD 317.01 Bn by 2032, recording a CAGR of 6.5%.

By product category, homeowner insurance segment is expected to account for 22.7% of the global short term insurance market share in 2025.

Based on application, individual category is anticipated to generate a market revenue of about USD 147.81 Bn in 2025.

North America short term insurance market is estimated to be valued at around USD 76.15 Bn by 2032, making it a top leader in this industry.

As per CMI’s new short-term insurance market research report, Asia Pacific, with a 22.6% share in 2025, is expected to record the fastest growth during the assessment period.

Growing Demand for Flexible Coverage Options Spearheading Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest short term insurance market analysis offers insights into major factors driving industry growth. Increasing demand for flexible coverage solutions is one such prominent growth factor.

Individuals and businesses in the contemporary world are increasingly seeking affordable, short-duration insurance policies that offer flexibility without long term commitments. This trend is expected to drive demand for short term insurance solutions.

Short-term insurance offerings are especially gaining traction popular among gig workers, freelancers, and seasonal employees. This is because these flexible insurance options align well with their needs. Thus, rising demand for these flexible coverage options is anticipated to continue fueling market growth.

Regulatory Challenges and Fraudulent Claims Restraining Market Growth

The future short term insurance market outlook looks bright. However, regulatory challenges and rising number of fraudulent claims are expected to restrain market growth to some extent.

Frequent changes in regulatory frameworks often increase compliance as well as operational costs, making it difficult for insurers to adapt quickly. This, along with complex licencing requirements, may discourage new entrants and limit short term insurance market growth.

There is also an increase in the incidence of fraudulent claims in segments like motor and health insurance, leading to increased costs for insurers. This can also negatively impact the target industry in the coming years.

Rising Awareness of Financial Risk Management to Create Lucrative Growth Avenues

Individuals and businesses across the world are becoming more aware of various risks (e.g. health and financial risks) and the need for adequate protection. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for short term insurance providers.

Rising occurrence of natural disasters and climate-related events is also creating a conducive environment for the expansion of short term insurance market. This is because such unpredictable incidents drive increased demand for flexible, easily accessible coverage options that can offer financial protection against sudden losses.

Short-term insurance policies allow individuals and businesses to secure coverage for specific periods or events. This makes them ideal for managing risks associated with extreme weather, floods, wildfires, or other climate-related disruptions. As awareness of these risks grows, so will the adoption of short-term insurance.

Impact of AI on the Short Term Insurance Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the short-term insurance industry by streamlining operations as well as enhancing customer experience. It also plays a crucial role in improving risk assessment and decision-making processes.

Insurers are increasingly adopting AI-powered tools for faster claims processing, fraud detection, and personalized policy pricing based on real-time data analysis. Chatbots and virtual assistants have the potential to improve customer service efficiency.

Many companies are launching new AI-driven tools to revolutionize insurance ecosystem. For instance, in February 2025, Simplifai unveiled its new ‘Agentic AI’ suite to transform insurance automation.

Agentic AI’ suite is an AI-powered automation platform designed specifically for insurance providers. It has the potential to optimize critical processes such as claims handling, underwriting, and customer service.

Emerging Short Term Insurance Market Trends

Rising trends in travel and mobility are likely to play a key role in boosting the short-term insurance market value. There is a significant rise in domestic and international travel, creating demand for short-term travel and health insurance.

Growing popularity of Insurtech is another key growth-shaping trend in the market. Insurtech platforms are making it easier for consumers to purchase short term insurance on demand through digital platforms and apps.

Many governments are launching initiatives and supportive policies to promote insurance penetration. This is expected to foster growth of the short term insurance industry during the assessment period.

Some companies are offering on-demand and microinsurance to cater to specific needs of consumers. Introduction of such insurance models will also play a key role in supporting market expansion.

Analyst’s View

“The global short-term insurance market is experiencing steady growth, owing to increasing demand for flexible coverage options, heightened risk awareness, rapid digital transformation, and the adoption of advanced technologies,” said senior analyst Monica Shevgan.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Short Term Insurance Market

Event Description and Impact 2024–2025 Global Weather Extremes Description: Recent years have seen record-breaking floods in Europe, wildfires in Australia, and hurricanes in the U.S., driving insured losses beyond projections. Impact: Insurers are tightening underwriting standards as well as raising premiums for high-risk geographies and reassessing catastrophe risk models. Rise in Cybersecurity Incidents (2024–25) Description: SMBs and gig-economy platforms face more ransomware and phishing attacks.

SMBs and gig-economy platforms face more ransomware and phishing attacks. Impact: This rise in cyberattacks is set to boost short-term cyber insurance market demand. Many insurers are introducing customizable, usage-based policies for SMEs with instant coverage for events like DDoS attacks. AI-Driven Underwriting & Claims (2025) Description: Adoption of GenAI and predictive analytics to personalize premiums and detect fraud in real time is increasing. Impact: These innovations are helping to improve operational efficiency and reduce fraud.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in short term insurance market report include:

Cigna TTK

Allianz

CVS Health

Zurich

UnitedHealth Group

Chubb

BUPA

Centene

Anthem

Liberty Mutual

Humana

WellCare Health Plans

Santam

SBI Holdings

State Farm



Key Developments

In June 2025, Generali Hong Kong launched LionAchiever Elite, a new insurance offering for legacy planning. The new insurance policy is designed to integrate short-term savings with long-term wealth transfer objectives.

In June 2024, Liberty Mutual Insurance introduced a new flexible insurance solution called Liberty WorldWise for mid-size companies with foreign exposures. The new solution is particularly designed for companies with employees working abroad or operating internationally.

