Gen-Z Founder Launches Nebula — The AI Tool for the 32,000 AI Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 400 million people using artificial intelligence tools daily, the market for AI-driven solutions has grown rapidly — now boasting over 32,000 tools worldwide. Yet, despite this exponential growth, most users struggle to discover, compare, or select the right tools for their needs. Addressing this challenge head-on is Nebula, a newly launched AI discovery platform founded by 21-year-old entrepreneur Adrian Nunez.





Nebula positions itself as “the AI tool for AI tools,” offering users a centralized, intelligent, and user-friendly platform to navigate the vast and often fragmented AI landscape. The platform features the world’s most extensive database of AI tools, enhanced with verified reviews from trusted sources such as Trustpilot and G2, and a personalized chatbot to assist users in selecting tools tailored to their unique requirements.

“Our mission with Nebula is to make AI tool discovery intuitive and valuable,” said Adrian Nunez, Founder and CEO of Nebula. “Many users today rely on outdated recommendations or generic online lists. Nebula brings order to the chaos by delivering a curated, modern experience designed to connect the right tools with the right users.”





Unlike traditional directories, Nebula’s swipe-based interface mirrors the experience of consumer apps, enabling users to engage with AI tool discovery in a more intuitive, familiar way. This design-forward approach caters especially to the growing Gen-Z and millennial user base engaging with AI for content creation, automation, business, and personal productivity.

Since its early content rollout, Nebula has already attracted over 6,000 YouTube subscribers, with videos averaging 30,000+ views — building a strong community even prior to its full-scale launch.

The platform is free to use for both users and developers. Nebula’s monetization is driven by affiliate partnerships, earning commissions when users sign up for recommended tools. This model ensures that the platform’s incentives remain aligned with users’ interests, promoting only high-quality, vetted AI tools.

“Nebula is not just another AI tool — it’s the infrastructure to help people access the entire AI ecosystem,” Nunez added. “Whether you’re a student, a freelancer, or a business owner, our goal is to be the go-to platform where you unlock AI’s full potential.”

Nebula is now live at thenebula.ai. Users are invited to explore the database, engage with the AI-powered chatbot, and join a rapidly growing community of AI enthusiasts, creators, and professionals.

