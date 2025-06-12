Churchill Reports Very High-Grade Results of 35.1% and 29.7% Antimony and 14.4 g/t Gold at the Black Raven Past-Producers, Central Newfoundland

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce that due-diligence sampling at the historical Frost Cove Antimony mine and the Stewart Gold mine on its Black Raven property returned assays of 35.1% and 29.7% antimony and 14.4 g/t gold, respectively. These samples exceeded the laboratory’s original detection limit for those elements (see release of May 28th 2025), and the results reported herein are from the overage assaying. The Frost Cove antimony veins and host felsic dyke have been traced over 800m on surface, with numerous historical samples grading >1% Antimony (the upper detection limit of the historical assays); note that these assay values are not NI 43-101 compliant. Neither the Frost Cove Antimony nor the Stewart Gold mine have been drilled.





"These high-grade results confirm our expectations,” commented Paul Sobie, CEO of Churchill, “Our antimony sampling was from the hanging wall and footwall veins in the upper historical adit at Frost Cove. Previous historical sampling returned 33% Antimony and 28.27 g /t gold over 0.43 metres, 320 metres south of this adit (see news release of April 14th, 2025) suggesting that conditions that produced ultra-high grade antimony concentrations may exist over an area covering multiple veins with significant lengths. These grades place Frost Cove among the highest-grade antimony projects globally. Churchill is immediately commencing its summer surface exploration program, with follow up work at Frost Cove and Stewart through trenching and channel sampling (at surface and in the workings at Frost Cove), as well as systematic mapping and sampling of the complete mineralized package.”

The Black Raven Property hosts two past-producing mines dating back to the late 1800’s, the Frost Cove Antimony Mine, and the Stewart Gold-Antimony Mine. It is located approximately 60km northwest of Gander, and approximately 100km north of the Beaver Brook Antimony Mine, which is believed to be scheduled for re-opening. It is reported that the owners of Beaver Brook are actively exploring for more deposits to feed the mill. Churchill can conduct year around inexpensive exploration in a great jurisdiction at Black Raven, which can lead to rapid project development.

(https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/antimony-mine-closure-1.6703205)

Antimony: A Critical Mineral in High Demand

Antimony is a critical mineral essential for national security and modern technology, with over 90% of global production controlled by China, Russia, and other non-Western jurisdictions. The metal is a vital component in military applications, while also being crucial for certain flame retardants, strengthening alloys in batteries, and emerging energy storage technologies. Recent Chinese export restrictions have driven prices to record levels exceeding $50,000 per tonne, highlighting antimony’s strategic importance to a “Fortress North America” approach to critical mineral supply chains and making domestic North American sources increasingly important for economic and national security.

Due-Diligence Sampling Program

Antimony, gold and silver assay data from historical surface grab samples are presented in the figure below along with the 2025 Wilton due-diligence sample assays. Due-dilligence samples from several of the other prospects on the property returned high gold, lead, and zinc values as well as copper and molybdenum values of high interest for porphyry style deposits, per the figure, with silver assays still pending. Importantly, reportedly high-grade occurrences at M.H. (Mortons Harbour) Head, M.H.1 and M.H.2 were not able to be sampled during this first tour of the property.

All samples were selected by Dr. Derek Wilton, independent QP to Churchill, during field visits on April 24th and 25th in the company of Mr. Sobie and two senior field technicians, and led by vendor Roland Quinlan. All samples were labelled and securely bound and delivered to the prep laboratory of SGS Canada Inc. in Grand Falls-Windsor, for crushing and pulverizing. Splits were couriered to Burnaby, B.C. by SGS for assay work and overlimit samples sent to SGS Lakefield for the GC_XRF75A analytical method. The overlimit gold sample from the Stewart Mine was analysed bys SGS Burnaby using the GO_FAG30V method.

All due-diligence samples described in this news release were grab samples and are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.

Black Raven Antimony-Gold Property

The Black Raven Property comprises nine map-staked licenses constituting a single contiguous block of 125 claims that in total cover 3,125ha or 31.25km2. Churchill and the vendors have agreed to a 4km wide area of interest around the property boundaries as part of their agreement.

The past sampling data reported in this News Release is historic in nature and does not meet NI43-101 standards. Churchill has relied on the information supplied in the Government of Newfoundland field assessment reports and from information found in the Mineral Occurrence Database System operated by the Newfoundland Department of Industry, Energy and, Technology. Natural Resources.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Derek H.C Wilton, P.Geo., FGC, who is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Dr. Wilton is an honorary research professor of Economic Geology at Memorial University in St. John’s and is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Churchill Resources

Churchill Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on strategic, critical minerals in Canada, principally at its prospective Black Raven, Taylor Brook and Florence Lake properties in Newfoundland & Labrador. The Churchill management team, board, and advisors have decades of combined experience in mineral exploration and in the establishment of successful publicly listed mining companies, both in Canada and around the world. Churchill’s Newfoundland and Labrador projects have the potential to benefit from the province’s large and diversified minerals industry, which includes world class nickel mines and processing facilities, and a well-developed mineral exploration sector with locally based drilling and geological expertise.

Churchill’s Taylor Brook Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Vanadium-Titanium Property, and Florence Lake Nickel Property, are both in good standing for a number of years, such that further exploration and development can await improved market conditions sentiment while the Company focuses on high-grade antimony-gold and other critical minerals.

