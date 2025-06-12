Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steering through unprecedented scale of growth, the low voltage motor control centers market size has evidenced consistent expansion. From $4.29 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $4.60 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. Key factors triggering this vigorous market expansion include ramping up of activities in the shipbuilding and marine sector, escalating automation in agricultural and farming operations, skyrocketing necessities for water and wastewater treatment plants, added emphasis on worker safety and equipment protection, and proliferating urbanization and smart city projects.

Advancing into the future, the low voltage motor control centers market is on an upward trajectory. The market is poised to surge to $6.04 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. Future growth is anticipated to be driven by a surge in demand for digitalized motor control solutions, increasing adoption of cloud-based monitoring systems, focus on customizing motor control solutions, mounting investments in smart grids and microgrids, and rising demand for modular and scalable motor control centers. Significant trends shaping the forecast period involve advancements in predictive maintenance and remote diagnostics, adoption of digital twins for optimizing motor control centers, emergence of eco-friendly, energy-saving components, integration of wireless communication in control systems, and advancements in cybersecurity protocols for industrial motor controls.

The continuous advancement and increased adoption of industrial automation hold immense potential to spearhead the growth of the low voltage motor control centers market in the near future. Industrial automation encompasses the deployment of technologies such as computers, control systems and robots to streamline industrial processes, enhance efficiency and productivity, and reduce the need for human involvement. The drive towards industrial automation arises from the mounting requirement for elevated efficiency and reduced operational costs across various industries. Low-voltage motor control centers stand to gain from industrial automation through smarter, optimized control of motors and equipment, leading to improved reliability, minimized downtime, and maximized energy use across industrial operations.

With a thriving market landscape, major companies operating in the low voltage motor control centers market include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Larsen And Toubro Limited, CHINT Group Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Legrand SA, Rockwell Automation Inc., Hyundai Electric And Energy Systems Co. Ltd., S And C Electric Company, Socomec Group S.A., Powell Industries Inc., Westinghouse Electric Corporation, TMEIC Corporation, Benshaw Inc., Elsteel Pvt Ltd.

How Is The Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Segmented?

The low voltage motor control centers market, as covered in this report, is segmented by type into Conventional Motor Control Center MCC, Intelligent Motor Control Center MCC; by component into Busbars, Circuit Breakers and Fuses, Overload Relays, Variable Speed Drives, Soft Starters, Other Components; and by end-user into Oil and Gas, Metals and Mining, Power Generation, Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Water and Wastewater, Food and Beverages, Other End-Users. Subsegments further classify Conventional Motor Control Centres MCC into Direct-On-Line DOL Starters, Star-Delta Starters, Soft Starters, Auto-Transformer Starters, and Intelligent Motor Control Centres MCC into Network Communication Modules, Programmable Logic Controllers PLCs, Smart Overload Relays, Human Machine Interfaces HMIs.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market?

North America emerged as the largest regional player in the low voltage motor control centers market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the coming years. The report provides a detailed overview of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

