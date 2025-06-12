Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO convinces the Americans: export sales up 57% in the last two years

Increased sales in both value and volume show that PDO quality, thousand-year-old tradition and food safety are winning values in the States

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American consumers increasingly appreciate authentic Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO: this is demonstrated by export figures that show a +57% increase in sales and +43.5% in volumes in just two years.Marco Pulici, Vice President of the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Consortium, comments on the trend of the export market as follows: "Between 2022 and 2024 we recorded a significant success in sales of our PDO cured meat, both in terms of whole ham and sliced ham, on the US market, which is, together with Australia, the main destination country. The figures are not only promising but also encourage us to strengthen our positions further and reach out to new customers. We are convinced that there are still many growth opportunities, and this is why, as of last year, we have intensified our promotional activities through the campaign “THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO”, co-funded by the European Union". Pulici continues: “Today, this process of enhancing the value of our cured ham is helping to bring out, with increasing intensity, the peculiarities it enjoys: its PDO quality, age-old tradition and food safety”.The volumes of Carpegna, which increased from 15,261 kg in 2022 to 21,906 kg in 2024, are a sign of how US consumers are showing a greater propensity to buy premium products and are paying more and more attention to values such as quality and authenticity, in favour of their well-being.In fact, through the project “THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO”, Carpegna is spokesperson for messages aimed at raising awareness of the product from different points of view: food safety and supply chain control, nutritional properties, sustainability, as well as educating consumers and various stakeholders about certified protection brands.This and much more information on Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO can be found on the official project website www.gemham.eu and Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

