ZRG Appoints Interim Talent Trailblazer Liz Dick to Board of Directors

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. and LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing full-service global talent advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Elisabeth (Liz) Dick to its Board of Directors. A people-first leader and industry pioneer, Liz brings a powerful track record of innovation, growth, and cultural leadership that will help guide ZRG through its next era of transformation.

At RGP since its inception, Liz helped build what would become a category-defining firm in project-based consulting and interim talent. Over more than two decades, she played a critical role in scaling the business to $700MM+ in revenue, launching new markets, expanding client partnerships, leading recruiting efforts, incepting new lines of business, and shaping RGP’s people and culture strategy from the ground up. She was amongst the earliest to recognize the value of flexible, embedded talent – long before it was mainstream – and helped redefine how clients access leadership, talent and expertise.

“Liz helped create what much of the industry is now trying to imitate,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “She’s a builder. A connector. A deeply respected voice in leadership, people strategy, and interim talent. Her success speaks for itself – and her insight will be a tremendous asset as we continue scaling our platform and challenging traditional models.”

At RGP, Liz held a range of senior leadership roles, including SVP of the Southwest Region and SVP of Learning, Development, and Culture. She led high-growth regions, reimagined enterprise learning at scale, and was a trusted advisor to senior executives across industries. Beyond her commercial success, Liz is known for building inclusive teams, mentoring emerging leaders, and turning vision into lasting culture.

Her impact extends far beyond the boardroom. Liz is a longtime civic leader in the Los Angeles business community, serving on the boards of The United Way of Greater Los Angeles, The Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, and the Organization of Women Executives (OWE), where she has championed leadership development.

“I’ve spent my career focused on people - helping them grow, lead, and drive change,” said Liz. “ZRG is bringing a bold, modern approach to talent, and I’m excited to be part of a team that’s redefining what’s possible for clients and for leaders.”

About ZRG

ZRG is the fastest-growing global talent advisory firm, rethinking traditional models of executive search, interim solutions, and talent consulting. With a data-powered approach and a full suite of human capital offerings, ZRG delivers smarter, faster talent solutions across industries and geographies - helping clients compete and win in an increasingly AI-powered world.

With backing from private equity partner RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is one of the fastest-growing firms in the industry, operating across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Contact : John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, (908) 720-6057 john@overthemoonpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a71988c-756f-4a30-9026-8612fa3b60e5

ZRG's Elizabeth Dick headshot ZRG, the fastest-growing full-service global talent advisory firm, has appointed Elisabeth (Liz) Dick to its Board of Directors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.