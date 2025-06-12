FUJIFILM Unveils X-E5 Mirrorless Camera with XF 23mm F2.8 Pancake Lens; YouTube First Look Video X-E5 Camera and XF 23mm Lens Preorder and More Info at B&H

The Long-Awaited FUJIFILM X-E5 interchangeable lens camera features a 40MP CMOS sensor, IBIS, a Film Simulation dial, and comes bundled with a new XF 23mm f/2.8 pancake lens

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce FUJIFILM’s latest mirrorless crowd-pleaser, the X-E5 Mirrorless Camera, available in black and silver colorways. Iterating on its winning formula of compact, film-inflected, rangefinder-style bodies, the company’s latest interchangeable lens camera is accompanied by a brand-new pancake lens, the XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR. The paired duo bears a striking resemblance to FUJIFILM’s current (back-ordered) superstar, the X100VI–a similarity that goes beyond mere likeness, as the X-E5 carries the former’s 40MP X-Trans CMOS sensor, X-Processor 5, and, for the first time in an X-E camera, in-body image stabilization. The X-E5 camera also is the first X Series model to include a customizable Film Simulation dial.

FUJIFILM X-E5 Mirrorless Camera with XF 23mm f/2.8 lens



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1900553-REG/fujifilm_16949961_x_e5_mirrorless_camera_with.html



Additionally the X-E5 camera is available in Black with XF 23mm lens



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1900551-REG/fujifilm_16949882_x_e5_mirrorless_camera_with.html

Key Features

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor

X-Processor 5 Image Processor

6.2K/30, 4K/60 and 1080p/240 fps Video

7-Stop In-Body Image Stabilization

Configurable Film Simulation Dial

425-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection

2.36m-Dot 0.62x OLED EVF

3.0" 1.62m-Dot 3-Axis Touchscreen LCD

SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS-II Card Slot

XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR Pancake Lens

FUJIFILM X-E5 Mirrorless Camera (Silver)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1900552-REG/fujifilm_16949923_x_e5_mirrorless_camera_silver.html

The X-E4, the 5’s predecessor, was announced more than four years ago, and this extended iteration cycle caused many of the series’ enthusiasts to speculate on its demise. Instead, FUJIFILM leveraged the immense virality of the X100VI into its strategy for the X-E5, putting the new camera into the same continuum of tech, aesthetics, and portability. Like its siblings, the X-E5 remains an ideal everyday companion, excelling in any situation that balances everyday carry with high-resolution imaging.

FUJIFILM X-E5 Mirrorless Camera (Black)

First introduced in the X-H2, the APS-C-format 40.2MP sensor and X-Processor 5 combination brings this high-resolution imaging to the X-E5, representing a significant boost over its predecessor. The high-resolution benefits cropping, augmented here with a Digital Teleconverter in 1.4x and 2x zoom options. More than higher-res stills, the combo also enables creating 6.2K 30p, 4K 60p, or FHD 240p videos.

The other major spec upgrade is the inclusion of in-body image stabilization for the first time in an X-E series camera. Offering seven stops of shake reduction at the center of the frame and six at the margins, the much-requested feature benefits low-light shooters, helping to keep photos and footage sharp when working with slow shutter speeds.

While the addition of IBIS does add an extra 2.8 oz to the camera body weight, bringing it to just shy of a pound, the slightly bigger frame also marks the return of a handgrip back to camera, the omission of which in the X-E4 proved to be divisive. Other body design features include a customizable, four-function lever, front and rear command dials, the addition of a Program setting to the shutter speed dial, the X-E4’s same rangefinder-style, 2.36m-dot EVF, a 3”, three-way tilting rear LCD touchscreen, and a Bluetooth connectivity button - placed on the base where film rewind button would be.

Of course, the chief body design upgrade is the Film Simulation dial. Situated on the rear face of the camera (like a command dial) between the viewfinder and hot shoe, the dial is the first in X series cameras to allow users to save up to three custom recipes to dedicated dial positions. Additionally, the camera’s aluminum top-plate has a circular window to easily view the active mode.

Another high-volume request, the XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR lens weighs just 3.2 oz and will initially only be available bundled with the X-E5, where together they approximate the size and weight of the X100VI. The lens has a minimum focusing distance of just 7.9” and features an 11-blade diaphragm for smooth bokeh when shot wide-open.

The X-E5 is also compatible with the more than 40 X-mount lenses FUJIFILM currently offers, making it an incredibly versatile choice for experienced photographers looking for a second body or newer photographers looking for a small and stylish step-up.

Fujifilm XE5 Camera and XF 23mm Pancake lens - YouTube First Look Video

https://youtu.be/Yo0SOxn32ik

