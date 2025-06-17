Submit Release
Balfour Capital Welcomes Karunesh Chakraborty as Investment Advisor

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is delighted to welcome Karunesh Chakraborty as Innovation & Digital Strategy Advisor.

With over 30 years of leadership across government tech, digital health, cloud infrastructure, and fintech platforms, Karunesh is a seasoned technologist and commercialization strategist.

He has led national deployments for India’s telemedicine systems, digital bus analytics, and health IT modernization in Mumbai’s municipal hospitals. Most recently, he has served as a commercial advisor to firms like Kimbocorp (Singapore) and Wintrado (Switzerland), aligning fintech sales with policy innovation and Web3 compliance.

“At Balfour, we build for the future—and Karunesh brings deep insight into the infrastructures that will power next-generation finance,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, CIO of Balfour Capital Group. “His work at the intersection of public tech and private capital makes him a bridge between vision and velocity.”
Karunesh will support the firm’s advisory on AI, cloud, and digital asset infrastructure across India, MENA, and Southeast Asia.

About Balfour Capital Group:

Balfour Capital Group is a globally oriented investment firm providing customized financial solutions to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. With a reputation for precision, performance, and partnership, BCG offers a comprehensive range of asset management and advisory services, supported by a growing team of skilled professionals operating across key global financial centers.

