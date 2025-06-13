Global Sea Moss Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, and Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Sea Moss Market Size Indicate?

The sea moss market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.96 billion in 2024 to $3.13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, rising popularity of plant-based diets, growing interest in immune health, increasing use of sea moss in skincare, and rising demand for sustainable products.

What Growth Pace Can We Expect From The Sea Moss Market In The Years Ahead?

The sea moss market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.92 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising demand for plant-based dietary supplements, increased adoption of herbal and holistic remedies, growing popularity of detox products, and rising popularity of seaweed-based diets. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in sea moss farming technology, advancements in sea moss processing, technological developments in extraction processes, technology-driven supply chain transparency, and advancements in sustainable farming practices.

What Stands As The Major Driving Force For The Sea Moss Market?

The rising demand for plant-based dietary supplements is expected to propel the growth of the sea moss market going forward. Plant-based dietary supplements are nutritional products made from plant-derived ingredients, used to support health and wellness, often free from animal-based components. The rising demand for plant-based dietary supplements is primarily driven by growing consumer awareness of health and wellness, as more people seek natural, sustainable alternatives to support their nutrition and overall well-being. Sea moss enhances plant-based dietary supplements by providing a rich source of essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, that support overall health and wellness. For instance, in September 2024, according to HerbalGram, a US-based international nonprofit organization, the total annual sales of herbal dietary supplements in the US rose from $12.018 billion in 2022 to $12.551 billion in 2023, reflecting a growth of 4.4%. Therefore, rising demand for plant-based dietary supplements is driving the sea moss market.

The Rising Health Consciousness Is Fueling the Market Growth Due to Increasing Demand for Nutrient-Rich, Natural Supplements

The rising health consciousness is expected to propel the growth of the sea moss market going forward. Health consciousness refers to an individual's awareness and concern about their health and well-being, often leading to healthier lifestyle choices. The rising health consciousness is primarily driven by increasing awareness of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, prompting individuals to adopt healthier diets and exercise routines to prevent these health issues. Sea moss supports health consciousness by providing a natural source of essential nutrients such as iodine, iron, and antioxidants, which aid in boosting immunity, improving digestion, enhancing skin health, and promoting overall wellness, encouraging individuals to adopt more mindful and nutritious habits in their daily lives. For instance, in May 2022, according to a survey study among 1,005 American adults aged 18–80 and adult Gen Z consumers ages 18-24 conducted by the International Food Information Council, a US-based non-profit organization, in 2022, approximately 52% of participants reported adhering to a specific diet or eating pattern, an increase from 39% in 2021. The most frequently followed approaches included clean eating 16%, mindful eating 14%, and calorie counting 13%. Therefore, the rising health consciousness is driving the growth of the sea moss market.

Who Are The Industry Leaders In The Sea Moss Market?

Major companies operating in the sea moss market are Double Wood LLC, Red's Kitchen Sink LLC, Starwest Botanicals Inc., Starwest Botanicals, Akasha Superfoods Ltd., Approved Science, Atlantic Gold Sea Moss LLC, GlassWing Organics LLC, Herbal Vineyards LLC, Irish Sea Moss Co., Island Seamoss, Maju Superfoods LLC, Nature's Vision Inc., Nutriflair, Oweli, Power By Naturals, The Sea Moss Gel Co AU Pty Ltd, Transformation Factory, Diva Fam Inc., Urban Prakriti

What Innovative Trends Are Currently Shaping The Sea Moss Industry?

Major companies operating in the sea moss market are focusing on developing innovative products such as sea moss gels to cater to the growing demand for natural, plant-based supplements and skincare products. Sea moss gels refer to a processed form of sea moss, where the raw seaweed is blended with water to create a smooth, gelatinous texture, commonly used as a dietary supplement or in skincare products due to its high nutrient content. For instance, in October 2023, Everboost Pty Ltd, an Australia-based health and wellness company, launched its sea moss gel product in Australia. The launch introduced a natural superfood gel packed with over 90 nutrients and minerals, including zinc, selenium, and vitamins C and A, to improve skin health, boost immune function, and increase energy levels. The product is a vegan, non-genetically modified organism GMO, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and free from additives and preservatives.

How Is The Sea Moss Market Segmented Geographically?

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Sea Moss Market?

North America was the largest region in the sea moss market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sea moss market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

