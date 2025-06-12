Cooperative Governance on urgent sitting of Intergovernmental Committee on Disaster Management in response to inclement weather conditions

The Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, last night, 10 June 2025, convened a special, urgent sitting of the Intergovernmental Committee on Disaster Management (ICDM) in response to inclement weather conditions which have beset the country since Monday 5 June 2025.

The ICDM comprises political leaders from across the three spheres of government including the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and the National House of Traditional and Khoi San leaders, and ensures a coordinated response by all sectors to the implementation of disaster management interventions.

The current weather conditions serve as a stark reminder that climate change is upon us and we need to do more to mitigate this changes so as to save lives and livelihoods.

The meeting was appraised by all provincial and sector departments on the state of play on the ground as disaster relief efforts are underway stemming from the current incident. The meeting noted that solid progress has been made in ensuring families who have lost their homes are housed in alternative accommodation.

In addition, technical experts as well are being mobilized to ensure that there is urgent attention paid to the damaged water infrastructure. Where required, water tankers are being directed to provide clean drinking water. Other teams are in some areas providing psycho-social services where needed. Social partners and various non governmental organisations like Gift of the Givers, Al-Imdaad foundation, etc, are also providing assistance and the ICDM has commended them for their efforts to provide hot meals, blankets and other support measures.

While all provinces have experienced severe incidents of extremely cold weather, with high winds and with coastal provinces experiencing rough seas, and rainfall, the province of the Eastern Cape has been hardest hit by the current severe weather incident.

Sadly, a scholar transport minibus transporting children was unfortunately swept by water leading to loss of life.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we extend our sincere condolences to them”, said Minister Hlabisa.

Members of the ICDM expressed their deepest condolences to the families and communities especially in the O.R.Tambo District Municipality, which is where this tragedy happened. To date, nine casualties have been accounted for. May the souls of the our dearly departed loved ones rest in peace, and may their families find strength and solace during this difficult time. We join you as you mourn this tragic loss.

The ICDM was appraised of current ongoing search and rescue operations led by the South African Police Service in and around Mthatha searching for the scholars. Members of the ICDM appealed to members of the media as well as other commentators to afford those tasked with the major responsibility of looking for missing people, the space to execute their duties. The public will be updated on developments as progress is made and once all necessary processes have been completed in these efforts.

The ICDM called on the public to bring to life the spirit of Ubuntu by supporting the families and communities affected by this inclement weather conditions.

The meeting also complimented members of various clean-up teams, including those from SANRAL and various municipalities in the Eastern and KZN provinces who have successfully ensured that all major roads are now open and traffic is able to flow smoothly many having been impassable since the weekend due to heavy snow. While this is good news, members of the public are once again explicitly reminded to drive with extreme caution as roads are wet and above all, are advised not to attempt to pass through streams or strong flowing rivers.

The various multi-disciplinary teams which are on site in the Eastern Cape and in areas of KwaZulu-Natal include officials from the Departments of Water and Sanitation; Human Settlements; Social Development and SASSA; Transport, the South African Police Service as well as the combined teams of Provincial Disaster Management Centers (PDMCs) and the national Department of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs and the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC).

Welcome relief from the current conditions was provided by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) which advised that the inclement weather is coming to an end as the cut-off low causing this incident heads out to sea. From Wednesday 11 June 2025, weather will improve and as the Youth Day weekend awaits, the weather is predicted to be fine.

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), along with provincial and local disaster management teams, will continue to remain on high alert and is coordinating with relevant stakeholders to provide rapid response and support wherever necessary.

The ICDM appreciated and thanked disaster teams for their quick response and urged them to continue searching for the missing victims.

