Eastern Cape Provincial Government update on recent flooding and strong winds

It is with a heavy heart that I address you during this difficult and painful time for our province. Over the past two days, relentless rains, strong winds, and landslides have tragically claimed lives and caused widespread devastation across our communities, especially in the OR Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities.

As of this afternoon, we have confirmed that 49 of our fellow citizens have sadly lost their lives in the OR Tambo District alone. Among them, we mourn the tragic loss of children whose scholar transport was swept away in floodwaters.

The number of people confirmed to have been in the minibus taxi that was sadly, four learners have been confirmed to be deacesed together with the driver and a conductor of the minibus taxi. Four learners are still missing.

The rest of the deceased people are citizens of different ages.

Search and Recovery operations are continuing across all affected areas, particularly within the OR Tambo District Municipality, where torrential rains over recent days have caused devastating landslides and flooding, leaving hundreds of families displaced as well as significant damage on critical infrastructure.

When we learnt of the extent of the devastation visited by adverse weather here and understood the magnitude of what has transpired. As Premier, I immediately called for the suspension of other programmes in the province, so that all Members of the Executive Council (provincial Cabinet) and myself included, could move closer to you, to come and listen, and to learn first-hand of the immense difficulties that you have been faced with over the last 48 hours.

Each of the MECs are looking at the service delivery needs of this and other affected communities across the province as mop-up operations begin in earnest.

Together with the leadership of the OR Tambo District and King Sabata Dalindyebo LM, the provincial government is on the ground assessing the damage, to support relief operations, and engage directly with affected families and communities.

We reiterate our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and call on residents to remain vigilant and to follow guidance from local disaster management teams.

In the Amathole District, heavy rains have led to the displacement of hundreds of residents from informal settlements, with many relocated to temporary shelters.

The severe weather has also caused power outages across several areas in the district.

A coordinated, multi-disciplinary Emergency and Rescue Services team has been deployed and remains actively involved in recovery, evacuation, and support efforts across the affected areas in the province.

We have intervened as the provincial government in the following manner:

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government (ECPG) continues to provide shelter, food, psycho-social services, blankets and other essentials to displaced families through partnerships with SASSA, the Department of Social Development, and local municipalities.

Through the Intergovernmental Committee on Disaster Management (ICDM), technical experts are being mobilised to ensure that that there is attention to the damaged water infrastructure. When required, water tankers will be provided to provide clean drinking water.

Sadly, a scholar transport minibus transporting children was also swept by water leading to loss of life. Thus far, the search and rescue operation led by SAPS in and around Mthatha are searching for other scholars, whilst department of education is intervening to bring in the necessary support to alleviate this tragedy.

Affected municipalities in the province impacted by snowfall have made good progress to ensure major roads are now open and traffic is able to flow smoothly.

Significant progress has been made towards the restoration of electricity supply to those areas affected by gale force winds, heavy snow and damaging winds.

Over the past 48 hours at least 136 000 customers have since been brought back online, down from 300 000 that were without electricity. Eskom teams have resumed to continue with restoration to outstanding customers.

We welcome the relief from the current conditions provided by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), which has advised that the inclement weather is coming to an end, as the cut-off low system responsible for the recent conditions moves out to sea, providing an expected improvement in weather conditions as from today.

We once more appreciate and thank the Disaster Management teams, SAPS K-9 Divers, Search and Rescue Airwing of the SAPS as well as residents for their quick response, and we urge them to continue to search for missing victims.

We also want to plead with those victims that we have not yet reached to remain calm and patient, with the easing of the inclement weather, relief will move faster.

Infrastructure technical teams have been activated to carry out assessment to ascertain the extent of the damage as well as interventions that are required across the province. At this stage 20 health facilities have suffered damages to varying levels.

In terms of road infrastructure, engineers are on the ground assessing the impact and extent of the damage on our road network including rural roads. The R58 Khowa to Barkey throught the Barkely is now open. We encourage motorists to exercise extreme caution as the road is still wet and therefore slippery.

We call on individuals and organisations to support communities as they continue to deal with this devastating loss.

Condolences once again to the families who lost their loved ones.

