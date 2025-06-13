Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Large Aircraft Braking System Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Large Aircraft Braking System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Large aircraft braking systems, integral to commercial aircraft safety and efficient operations, have been buoyed by an increasing demand in air travel that saw the market value rise from $2.60 billion in 2024 to a projected $2.77 billion in 2025. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%, can be attributed to factors like growth of commercial aviation fleet, focus on aircraft safety enhancements, rise in long-haul flights, and increasing commercial fleet sizes.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Large Aircraft Braking System Market Going Forward?

Looking into the crystal ball, the large aircraft braking system market size is expected to follow a strong upward trajectory, growing to $3.55 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. This growth can be attributed to the surge in new aircraft deliveries, modernization of the aging aircraft fleet, rising defense and military spending, increasing commercial aircraft operations, and emphasis on fuel efficiency and emission reduction. Major trends to lookout for during this forecast period include the adoption of electric braking systems, the integration of smart sensors in brakes, the development of lightweight composite materials, the use of predictive maintenance technologies, and advancements in braking technology.

What’s Driving The Large Aircraft Braking System Market Growth?

The increasing demand for commercial aircraft operations is expected to fuel this large aircraft braking system market 's growth further. Commercial aircraft operations encapsulate the processes involved in the transportation of passengers and cargo, and a surge in these operations means more aircraft in the air, translating to a higher demand for large aircraft braking systems. These systems play a critical role during landing, allowing the aircraft to decelerate safely and efficiently, and come to a complete stop within the confines of a runway. The rising commercial aircraft operations - a direct consequence of more people choosing air travel for business and leisure - is therefore a boon for the growth of the large aircraft braking system market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Large Aircraft Braking System Market?

Major companies operating in the large aircraft braking system market include Boeing Company, Honeywell International Inc., Safran S.A., Thales Group, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Lufthansa Technik AG, Moog Inc., Meggitt PLC, AAR Corp., Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Triumph Group Inc., Kaman Corporation, Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd., Farinia Group, HYDRO SYSTEMS GmbH & Co. KG, NMG Aerospace, Liebherr-International AG, NASCO Aircraft Brake Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, and MATCO Manufacturing Inc. These industry titans are making strategic partnerships to advance innovation, streamline production, and strengthen their international reach, significantly shaping the future of the market.

How Is The Large Aircraft Braking System Market Segmented?

Interestingly, the large aircraft braking system market is quite segmented, as exemplified by the following:

1 By Component: Brake Control Systems, Brake Actuators, Brake Discs, Brake Pads, Anti-Skid Control Systems.

2 By Technology: Hydraulic Brakes, Pneumatic Brakes, Electromechanical Brakes.

3 By Braking Type: Carbon Brakes, Steel Brakes.

4 By Aircraft Type: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business Jets.

5 By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers OEMs, Aftermarket.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Large Aircraft Braking System Market?

From a geographical perspective, North America was leading the pack in the large aircraft braking system market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions duly covered in the report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

