Global Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Share, Emerging Trends

Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's latest report explores market drivers, trends, regional insights - market sizing & forecasts through 2034.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025

What Does The Data On The Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market Size Indicate?

The semiconductor lithography equipment market size has seen strong growth in recent years. It's projected to proliferate from $20.79 billion in 2024 to an impressive $22.44 billion in 2025, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. The growth during the historical period can largely be attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of Extreme Ultraviolet EUV lithography, advancements made in alignment and overlay accuracy, increasing adoption of smart home devices, expansion of electric vehicles EVs, and expanding constructions of data centers.

What Does The Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market Forecast Look Like?

The semiconductor lithography equipment market is set to experience profound growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $30.17 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Contributing to this forecasted growth are factors such as the surge in smartphone production, burgeoning demand for wearables, expanding tablet and laptop usage, increasing consumption of multimedia content, and growth in automotive electronics. Major trends in the forecast period encompass the miniaturization of semiconductor devices, demand for advanced node technologies, innovations in photolithography techniques, and the integration of AI and machine learning in lithography tools, along with the growth in multi-patterning technologies.

What Are The Key Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market Drivers?

The increasing demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to primarily fuel the growth of the semiconductor lithography equipment market. Consumer electronics are personal-use electronic devices that include items like smartphones, televisions, laptops, and audio systems. Their rising demand is fuelled by the growing digital connectivity, as expanding internet access and smart technologies entice consumers to adopt more connected devices for communication, entertainment, and productivity. This increased demand for consumer electronics leads to a need for advanced lithography equipment, as manufacturers look for high-volume, cutting-edge systems to produce smaller, faster, and more efficient semiconductor chips. To illustrate, in October 2023, the Samena Telecommunications Council, a UAE-based telecommunications service provider, reported that mobile phone manufacturing had totaled 1.09 billion units in the last three quarters, marking a year-on-year growth of 0.85%. Notably, in September, the country's mobile phone production surged by 11.8% compared to the same month in the previous year.

Who Are The Key Players In The Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Industry?

Major companies operating in the semiconductor lithography equipment market are Canon Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding NV, KLA Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Ushio Inc., JEOL Ltd, Onto Innovation Inc., Veeco Instruments Inc., Mycronic AB, SUSS MicroTec SE, EV Group, NuFlare Technology Inc., Raith GmbH, Vistec Semiconductor Systems GmbH, Mapper Lithography B.V., Nanonex Corporation, and Neutronix Quintel Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Of The Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market?

Major companies in the semiconductor lithography equipment market are focusing on developing technologically advanced products, such as i-line steppers, to enhance resolution. An i-line stepper is a type of photolithography equipment that uses 365-nanometer wavelength light from a mercury lamp to transfer circuit patterns onto a silicon wafer. For instance, in September 2024, Canon Inc., a Japan-based imaging equipment manufacturer, launched the FPA-3030i6 semiconductor lithography system. This i-line stepper, expressly designed for processing wafers up to 8 inches 200 mm in diameter, features a newly developed projection lens renowned for its exceptional transmittance and durability.

How Is The Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market Segmented?

The market segments in the semiconductor lithography equipment market are typified by:

1 Equipment Type: Photolithography Equipment, E-Bam Lithography Equipment, Nanoimprint Lithography Equipment

2 Technology: Deep Ultraviolet Lithography DUV, Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography EUV, i-Line Lithography

3 Application: Integrated Circuits ICs, Memory Devices, Power Devices, Radio Frequency Devices

Photolithography Equipment subsegments are: KrF Lithography, ArF Lithography, ArFi ArF Immersion Lithography, Step-and-Repeat Systems Steppers, Step-and-Scan Systems Scanners.

E-beam Lithography Equipment include: Gaussian Beam Systems, Shaped Beam Systems, Multi-beam Systems, Maskless Lithography Systems.

Nanoimprint Lithography Equipment cover: Thermal Nanoimprint Systems, UV Nanoimprint Systems, Roll-to-Roll Nanoimprint Systems, Plate-to-Plate Nanoimprint Systems.

Regional Insights, What's The Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market Trend?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the semiconductor lithography equipment market. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regional analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

