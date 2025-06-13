Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Growth: Projected to Reach $4.75 Billion by 2029 with an Impressive 8.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Is Supply Chain Risk Management Market Evolving?

The supply chain risk management market size has grown significantly in recent years. Striking an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%, it currently stands poised to grow from $3.20 billion in 2024 to $3.47 billion in 2025. The growth witnessed in the historic period stems from the increasing global supply chain complexities, rising demand for supply chain resilience and agility, expansion of global trade networks, increase in cross-border and international shipments alongside the rise of smart logistics and automated warehouses.

What Is The Market Projection For The Supply Chain Risk Management Market?

Moving forward, the supply chain risk management market size is projected to maintain strong growth. Reaching $4.75 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%, the growth in the forecast period is expected to be fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions, burgeoning growth in e-commerce and online retail, rising cyber threats and data breaches, increasing focus on sustainability, and growing dependence on third-party suppliers and vendors. Major trends in the forecast period include advances in AI and machine learning technologies, demand for real-time risk monitoring, adoption of blockchain for supply chain security, technological innovations in risk assessment tools, and a surge in demand for automated and intelligent risk management solutions.

Which Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Supply Chain Risk Management Market?

In the face of rising cybersecurity threats, the growth of the supply chain risk management market is expected to accelerate. These threats, referring to malicious activities intentionally designed to compromise the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of digital systems and data, are surging due to the growing reliance on digital technologies. This not only broadens the potential area of attack but also provides more opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities. Awareness of these cybersecurity threats, however, acts as a springboard for supply chain risk management by prompting organizations to assess and secure digital touchpoints with suppliers, thus reducing the risk of disruptions resulting from cyber attacks on interconnected systems. For instance, corporate networks reportedly experienced a 30% increase in weekly attacks in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to Check Point, an Israel-based software company, thus underscoring a growing threat landscape. Therefore, the escalating cybersecurity threats will drive the growth of the supply chain risk management market.

Which Are The Leading Companies In The Supply Chain Risk Management Market?

Major companies operating in the supply chain risk management market include DHL International GmbH, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Marsh LLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Moody's Corporation, Kroll Inc., Project44 Inc., Sphera Solutions Inc., MetricStream Inc., Global Healthcare Exchange LLC, Netwrix Corporation, Exiger Inc., Veriforce Inc., Resilinc Corporation, Interos Inc., Shippeo SAS, Altana AI Inc., Eclypsium Inc., Inverto GmbH, Everstream Analytics Inc., LogicManager Inc., Quantifind Inc.

Which Innovations Are Shaping The Supply Chain Risk Management Market?

In order to maintain a competitive edge, key players in the supply chain risk management market are adopting cutting-edge solutions, including artificial intelligence AI-powered platforms. These digital systems utilize AI to automate processes, analyze data, and deliver intelligent insights without extensive human intervention. For instance, in May 2024, Marsh McLennan launched Sentrisk, an AI-driven platform that revolutionizes the way businesses handle global supply chain risks. By coupling advanced analytics with expert advisory services, the platform enables organizations to detect and address vulnerabilities in their supply chains proactively. Equipped with AI, it offers comprehensive mapping, risk assessment, resilience-building features, thereby designed to fortify supply chain resilience and enhance risk management strategies globally.

What Are The Key Segments In The Supply Chain Risk Management Market?

The supply chain risk management market examined in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Deployment: On Premise, Cloud

3 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

4 By End Use Industry: Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Transportation and Logistics, Automotive, Other End Use Industries.

Additionally, the software can be subcategorized into Risk Identification Software, Risk Assessment Software, Risk Mitigation Software, Risk Monitoring Software, Risk Analytics Software, Cloud-Based Software, On-Premises Software. The service segment further includes Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services.

How Is The Supply Chain Risk Management Market Distributed Across Different Regions?

North America held the largest share in the supply chain risk management market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the upcoming years. The regions covered in the supply chain risk management market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

